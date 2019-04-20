5 Players who could leave Chennaiyin FC at the end of this season

John Gregory

Chennaiyin FC had a miserable season in the Indian Super League by securing just nine points throughout the campaign. That single digit tally meant that the blues beat other sides to the record of bagging the least in a ISL campaign.

It should not be forgotten that the club were the champions during the 2017/18 season, but things did not pan out well for the two-time Champions in the successive season. From being labelled as victors of the tournament to finishing last hit the club hard and the fans were distressed throughout the tournament.

When the likes of Henrique Sereno, Bikramjit Singh, Rene Mihelic, and Jaime Gavilan depart, the club cannot move ahead unless ideal replacements take up their place in the squad. Excessive confidence being champions coupled with deplorable transfers were the main reasons for a distraught campaign.

The club tried it's best to upgrade the squad with the signings of Chris Herd, CK Vineeth, and Halihcharan Narzary and did reasonably well by reaching the finals of the Hero Indian Super Cup. But, this season will be considered as a failure, without a shadow of a doubt.

The club needs to clear out some players to rejuvenate themselves in the forthcoming season. In this article, we shall look at five players who could possibly leave the club following this season.

#5 Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi moved to Chennaiyin FC during their title winning season. The Indian International played second-fiddle to Jeje Lalpekhlua during the first campaign, but he was barely spotted in last season's Indian Super League.

The striker scored twice in the 2017/18 season, including the late and famous header against Jamshedpur in front of the home crowd. After struggling to break down into the squad in the league this season, he was included in the Super Cup and AFC Cup roster. He has played only 70 minutes in all three competitions this season and is likely to be shipped off after extending his contract with the two-time ISL champions last term.

Chennaiyin will be working to lure his teammate CK Vineeth on a permanent basis to the club.

