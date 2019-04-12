5 Players who could leave FC Goa at the end of the season

FC Goa lost in the final against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa lived up to their reputation by reaching the final of the Indian Super League season 5. However, Bengaluru FC broke their hearts in the most important match of the tournament with a last moment goal from Rahul Bheke. But Goa’s season has been phenomenal to say the least.

They were the most attacking team of tournament, having some great footballers on their side. The Gaurs have created a perfect balance of youthe and experience, which has helped them deliver results. They may be short of achieving their target, but no one can doubt their quality.

However, some of the players, who played important role in their success, could leave the club next season. Before they end their season after playing in the Super Cup final, Sportskeeda lists out five players who could bid adieu the club ahead of next season:

#5 Ferran Corominas Telechea

Corominas scored 16 goals this season

Spanish footballer Ferran Corominas is undoubtedly the best foreigner that the ISL has ever seen. Not by the amount of goals he scored over the last two seasons, but the domination and skills that he possesses make him better than anyone. He is one of the main reasons why FC Goa reached final this year.

Corominas built up a formidable partnership with Manuel Lanzarote last year and scored 18 times and provided five assists. His consistency within the box made him the most fearful striker of the league.

FC Goa was unfortunate not to reach the final last time but Coro left his impression in his very first season in ISL.

FC Goa made all efforts to keep his service this season too and their decision proved fruitful as Coro played a pivotal role to help his team reach the final.

The Spaniard was kept under tight check in the final and eventually FC Goa succumbed against the pressure of champions Bengaluru.

Despite repeated offers, Coro didn’t sign a new contract as of now. It will not be surprising if he decides to leave next season.

Many ISL teams are waiting to splash large amount of money to get the service of the former La Liga player. Coro may turn out wearing a different jersey next season.

