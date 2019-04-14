5 Players who could leave Northeast United FC at the end of this season

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 317 // 14 Apr 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Northeast United FC fans might no longer see these players don their jersey

Northeast United FC had a fantastic 2018-19 season as they reached the playoff stages of the ISL for the first time in history. They came inches close in the 2015 and 2016 season when they finished fifth in the points table. But, they were never able to fulfil their aspirations of playing in the semi-finals.

Despite having one of the lowest budgets among the ISL franchises, Dutchman Eelco Schattorie instilled confidence in them that they could make it to the playoffs and, the players reposed their faith.

However, in the upcoming season, heavy budget teams might lure a few of these players and, the Highlanders will have a hard time saying no. Mumbai City FC have already splurged their money to get Rowllin Borges' services and others might also follow suit.

Without any further ado, here are 5 players who could leave Northeast United FC at the end of this season.

#5 Kivi Zhimomi

Northeast United FC signed Kivi Zhimomi from Gokulam Kerala FC just before the onset of the 2018-19 season owing to his fabulous work-rate and swift movements. While playing for Gokulam FC, the 22-year-old scored two goals for the Malabarians against East Bengal and Shillong Lajong, which even turned out to be the winning goal.

However, he couldn't impress Eelco Schattorie and got no playing time under him. Subsequently, the first Naga player to play in the I-League was loaned to TRAU FC in the Second Division. Kivi scored two goals in four appearances for the Manipur-based club in the group stages, which includes a goal against the reserve team of Jamshedpur FC.

The chances of Kivi staying with Northeast United FC are very low. Bartholomew Ogbeche is Northeast United FC's main striker and Federico Gallego supports him. Although both of them got injured in the business end of the season, they both are expected to recover and stay with the club for the next season. Even if either of them doesn't sign an extension, the Highlanders have Juan Mascia and Girik Khosla in their ranks.

Either Kivi will continue with TRAU or will sign for some other club. But, continuing with Northeast United FC looks like a far-fetched option for the youngster now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement