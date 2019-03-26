×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football Transfers: Rowllin Borges set to move to Mumbai City FC

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
53   //    26 Mar 2019, 15:30 IST

Rowllin Borges played a starring role for NorthEast United in ISL 2018-19
Rowllin Borges played a starring role for NorthEast United in ISL 2018-19

Rowllin Borges, one of the most pivotal figures in NorthEast United's charge to the ISL semifinals in the 2018-19 season, is all set to shift to newer pastures, with a move to Mumbai City FC for the new season.

The midfielder from Goa is said to be close to agreeing on a one-year deal with the Islanders, who were also semifinalists in the just-concluded ISL season. Borges played a starring role and revelled in the new role that he was entrusted with by manager Eelco Schattorie.

Given the freedom to go forward at will from midfield, Borges chipped in with four goals and two assists over the course of the season, where he made 19 appearances for the Highlanders.

He was one of only five NorthEast players to have found the back of the net all season - alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia and Redeem Tlang.

His tenacity and drive from midfield were sorely missed during the second leg of the semifinal against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blues overran NorthEast in the middle of the park, on their way to overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Borges's move to Mumbai City is likely to strengthen what is already a midfield that Jorge Costa had made tenacious and workmanlike over the course of the season.

With the likes of Milan Singh and Sehnaj Singh accompanying Paulo Machado and Raynier Fernandes in the middle of the park, Mumbai had the perfect ammunition to feed the likes of Modou Sougou and Arnold Issoko.

With Costa now having signed a one-year extension to his deal with Mumbai City, it comes as no surprise that they have signed a player of Rowllin's profile, as he fits in hand-in-glove to the style that Costa has preferred to adopt.

Sportskeeda has learnt that FC Goa were also interested in securing the services of the Goan midfielder, but Mumbai have usurped in the chase for the 26-year-old international.

Advertisement

In addition to Lenny Rodrigues, Borges would've added even more steel to the best midfield in the league, but the Gaurs' loss is Mumbai City's gain.

Borges will play for NorthEast in the upcoming Super Cup, before shifting to Mumbai for the start of the 2019-20 ISL season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Mumbai City FC NorthEast United FC Rowllin Borges Eelco Schattorie Indian Football
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Bengaluru-based Indian Football aficionado.
ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City FC 0-2 NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points as Rowllin Borges steals the show against hapless Islanders
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United could sign Shouvik Ghosh from Mumbai City
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs Pune City | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Road to ISL 2018-19 Playoffs - Eelco Schattorie makes history - 5 Things NorthEast United FC did right to make the Playoffs
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Pune City: 5 Talking Points - Highlanders close in on playoff qualification
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: 5 Talking Points - Calamitous return to Kerala for Gurwinder Singh and more 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us