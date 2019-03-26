Indian Football Transfers: Rowllin Borges set to move to Mumbai City FC

Rowllin Borges played a starring role for NorthEast United in ISL 2018-19

Rowllin Borges, one of the most pivotal figures in NorthEast United's charge to the ISL semifinals in the 2018-19 season, is all set to shift to newer pastures, with a move to Mumbai City FC for the new season.

The midfielder from Goa is said to be close to agreeing on a one-year deal with the Islanders, who were also semifinalists in the just-concluded ISL season. Borges played a starring role and revelled in the new role that he was entrusted with by manager Eelco Schattorie.

Given the freedom to go forward at will from midfield, Borges chipped in with four goals and two assists over the course of the season, where he made 19 appearances for the Highlanders.

He was one of only five NorthEast players to have found the back of the net all season - alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia and Redeem Tlang.

His tenacity and drive from midfield were sorely missed during the second leg of the semifinal against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blues overran NorthEast in the middle of the park, on their way to overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Borges's move to Mumbai City is likely to strengthen what is already a midfield that Jorge Costa had made tenacious and workmanlike over the course of the season.

With the likes of Milan Singh and Sehnaj Singh accompanying Paulo Machado and Raynier Fernandes in the middle of the park, Mumbai had the perfect ammunition to feed the likes of Modou Sougou and Arnold Issoko.

With Costa now having signed a one-year extension to his deal with Mumbai City, it comes as no surprise that they have signed a player of Rowllin's profile, as he fits in hand-in-glove to the style that Costa has preferred to adopt.

Sportskeeda has learnt that FC Goa were also interested in securing the services of the Goan midfielder, but Mumbai have usurped in the chase for the 26-year-old international.

In addition to Lenny Rodrigues, Borges would've added even more steel to the best midfield in the league, but the Gaurs' loss is Mumbai City's gain.

Borges will play for NorthEast in the upcoming Super Cup, before shifting to Mumbai for the start of the 2019-20 ISL season.

