Coach Jorge Costa gets extension at Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa has got an extension after guiding the team to the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals. As of now, the Portuguese coach will nurture the side for one more season, with an eye on the ISL finals and eventually the title, a statement said.

The 46-year-old coach said he didn't have to think twice before putting pen to paper for the extension as he was delighted to work with the club.

"Since my first day, I've had a great experience with the management and the staff of the club. The organisation here, at Mumbai City FC, is thoroughly professional and has done everything to make my job easier and make me feel at home. We are not satisfied with stopping at the semifinals, but are proud of the season we've had," Costa said.

"Our fans have been a huge part of what we are as a club and they have been immense this season. I am happy that I can be in Mumbai next season, continue our good work and give our fans some great memories at the arena," the coach said.

Costa won the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League for FC Porto and made 50 appearances for the Portuguese National Team as a player before starting off his managerial career at SC Braga. He later moved to other Portuguese clubs.

He also guided CFR Cluj to the Romanian Liga I title in 2011-12 and had coaching stints in Cyprus, Gabon and France before making his way to Mumbai.

"Jorge has been a thorough professional and has given his everything in taking the club forward. His formidable, counter-attacking style of football has given Mumbai City FC a unique identity. He has ambitions for the club and when we knew there was an option of having Jorge in charge for another season, we didn't waste any time," the Islanders' co-owner Ranbir Kapoor said about the Portuguese.

Costa's immediate task is the Super Cup in which they take on Chennaiyin FC in the Round of 16 on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.