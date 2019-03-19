×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coach Jorge Costa gets extension at Mumbai City FC

IANS
NEWS
News
13   //    19 Mar 2019, 16:42 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai City FC. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa has got an extension after guiding the team to the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals. As of now, the Portuguese coach will nurture the side for one more season, with an eye on the ISL finals and eventually the title, a statement said.

The 46-year-old coach said he didn't have to think twice before putting pen to paper for the extension as he was delighted to work with the club.

"Since my first day, I've had a great experience with the management and the staff of the club. The organisation here, at Mumbai City FC, is thoroughly professional and has done everything to make my job easier and make me feel at home. We are not satisfied with stopping at the semifinals, but are proud of the season we've had," Costa said.

"Our fans have been a huge part of what we are as a club and they have been immense this season. I am happy that I can be in Mumbai next season, continue our good work and give our fans some great memories at the arena," the coach said.

Costa won the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League for FC Porto and made 50 appearances for the Portuguese National Team as a player before starting off his managerial career at SC Braga. He later moved to other Portuguese clubs.

He also guided CFR Cluj to the Romanian Liga I title in 2011-12 and had coaching stints in Cyprus, Gabon and France before making his way to Mumbai.

"Jorge has been a thorough professional and has given his everything in taking the club forward. His formidable, counter-attacking style of football has given Mumbai City FC a unique identity. He has ambitions for the club and when we knew there was an option of having Jorge in charge for another season, we didn't waste any time," the Islanders' co-owner Ranbir Kapoor said about the Portuguese.

Costa's immediate task is the Super Cup in which they take on Chennaiyin FC in the Round of 16 on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

IANS
NEWS
ISL 2018-19: Sougou not offside; we deserve 3 points, says Jorge Costa after Mumbai City hold Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: “We have deep respect for Jorge Costa,” says Mumbai City player Md Rafique
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking Points as Goa set up final clash with Bengaluru despite loss
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC 6-1 Kerala Blasters FC - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Mumbai City were wrong to claim Modou Sougou's 'second goal' against Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Mumbai City vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19:  Should Matias Mirabaje leave Mumbai City FC?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL: Mumbai pray for a miracle in Goa (Preview)
RELATED STORY
ISL Semifinals: Mumbai City vs Goa- 3 Key battles as Sergio Lobera eyes away goals over Jorge Costa's side
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us