5 players who have returned to their former ISL teams

Rino Anto is a fan favourite at Bengaluru FC

The Indian Super League is an extravagant event which has served as a platform for footballers to show their proclivity in a grand manner. It has brought various footballers to the prominence and has also accommodated a lot of marquee footballers.

Some of the marquee players to have plied their trades in India are Alessandro Del Piero, Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown, Roberto Carlos, Robbie Keane, Marco Materazzi, Elano Blumer, Tim Cahill, and Florent Malouda.

Most of the teams have added new faces to their squad this time around and have also revested their faith in their former players. Here, we take a look at those players who have returned to their previous sides for a second spell.

#5 Seityasen Singh - Northeast United

Seityasen Singh

Seityasen Singh, the Manipur born footballer, has been one of the unsung heroes of the Indian Super League. He was a part of the Northeast set-up for three seasons long before making a switch to Delhi Dynamos for 2017-2018.

However, this season, the winger has made a move back to his home side Northeast United after rejecting several lucrative offers from Kerala Blasters. Seityasen Singh is a great playmaker and can provide assists at the right place. He has plenty of experience under his belt and will be a vital cog for Northeast United this season.

#4 Cavin Lobo - ATK

Cavin Lobo

Cavin Lobo, the Goan born mid-fielder, holds the record for the first Indian player to score 2 goals in an ISL match. Cavin Lobo has been plying his trade for East Bengal since 2012 while making appearances for ATK and Kerala Blasters on loan in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

He will don the ATK colours after a gap of 4 years this season. In the inaugural edition of ISL, he made 6 appearances for ATK wherein he scored 2 goals. Cavin Lobo can redeem himself with his attacking midfield and flawless long range hitting. Lobo's form will have a massive impact on ATK's run.

