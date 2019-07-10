5 Reasons why ISL 2019/20 is going to be exciting

The Bengaluru vs Kerala Rivalry has a good scope to turn into a serious marketing tool as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan resist the ISL bandwagon.

The Indian Super League has been under a continuous change in pattern and system ever since its inception in 2014. Expanding from eight to 10 teams and getting AFC recognition, the franchise-based private tournament has come a long way.

The tournament is soon to be adjudged the 'Top Division' of India if everything falls in place giving it an edge over the I-League.

While the I-League is being relegated from the Top Division, there is good news for the Indian Super League.

Here are the 5 reasons why the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League will be an exciting affair.

#1 Potential Asian Champions League Slot

The revamped National Football League (I-League) will be snatched off their current AFC Champions League slot for the first time in its short history.

It will be the first time, the I-League would have to give up their Champions League spot since India earned it back in the 2000s.

The AFC Champions League slot to Indian Super League will affect the tournament by manifold. On one hand, the I-League may suffer economic and sponsorship blows, the Indian Super League will turn into a serious affair for the 10 teams to earn the right to represent India among the Asian Elite Teams.

Chennaiyin FC might have performed disastrously in Asia, but the other few ISL teams do have the capability to make it to the third round of Champions League qualification before entering the Group-stage.

#2 The defacto Top Division

An Asian Champions League slot for the Indian Super League is almost an official word of the promotion of ISL from a closed private tournament to a full-fledged National Top Division at the expense of the I-League.

The AIFF has requested AFC to intervene in the matter at the earliest and has asked for a joint delegation led by AFC General Secretary Data Windsor to announce the same.

The tournament will certainly get a better mileage both on the business and sporting front. Several Sports Medias outside India cannot help but notice the sudden change in the Top Division of the country without East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Clubs like Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, with their decent dedicated fanbase, is sure to attract foreign coverage.

#3 Potential takeover of Mumbai City FC by City Football Group

The Mumbai City and City Group Inc. deal is now in the talks for a few months and several Media Reports have reported a positive movement of negotiations between the Abu Dhabi Business Tycoons and the Ranbir Kapoor owned franchise.

If the deal goes through, It will turn out to be one of the biggest transfer of shares in Indian Football and certainly increase the brand value of the franchise-based tournament.

#4 Presence of more U-17 World Cup Stars

Jamshedpur FC have roped in several youngsters from AIFF's Arrows Project and are expected to provide some game time to the U17 World Cup stars. Aniket Jadhav, Narender Gahlot and Amarjit Singh Kiyam, being just few of those youngsters up for show in the ISL this season.

Loanees such as Anwar Ali and Rahim Ali are also expected to return to their parent clubs. NorthEast United have also roped in Ninthoiganba Meetei.

The U-17 World Cup stars attracted everybody's attention in the World Cup and their presence in the Indian Super League will now provide more impetus on the grooming of young players as far as ISL is concerned.

#5 Bigger, Better names in the Roster

ATK have taken the transfer market by storm. With names like Roy Krishna and David Williams from Wellington Phoenix, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

The other teams are yet to decide all of their foreigners but given ATK's quality on paper the other clubs will surely be coerced to bring in big names as well.