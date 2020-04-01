8 footballers who have donated to help India fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

A list of Indian footballers and football clubs who have donated towards the Coronavirus cause

Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, two ATK defenders and many more have come forward in these trying times.

The Blue Tigers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world hard with the number of affected and dead rising each day across Europa, USA and even India. In our country too, an unprecedented 21-day lockdown has been imposed to curb the spread of the virus and a mass exodus of migrant workers from their hometowns has been observed as the economy faces new challenges.

The sporting world has also been struck hard as no live sport is taking place as of now across the globe with health rightly being given the priority over all other activities.

The sports pages in the newspapers have turned into a single last page which is full of news about postponements and cancellations of the year's most significant events like the UEFA Euro Cup, the French Open, the Olympics, the IPL, etc. The sports channels on television sets across the world look like a 24-hour montage of 'from the vault' videos and highlights.

Across the world, all football clubs are struggling to keep themselves economically viable in this pandemic while some clubs have even slashed the salaries of their players and staff.

In these tough times, many Indian footballers have come ahead and donated to the cause; we will have a look at some of them.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri representing India against Oman

Captain Fantastic, Sunil Chhetri, has again led from the front as he, along with other Indian footballers, has pledged to donate an undisclosed sum of money to the PM Cares fund.

The 35-year old tweeted that every player who turns out for the Blue Tigers is contributing a significant amount and even some retired players have come ahead in these tough times to set a shining example. The Bengaluru FC forward has also motivated people across the country to donate whatever sum of money they can afford.

We’ve always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India’s fight with the pandemic. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 31, 2020

Advertisement

#2 Pritam Kotal

Pritam Kotal representing ATK Prabir Das pictured in the 2019/20 season (Photo: ISL)

The two-time Indian Super League winning defender, Pritam Kotal, has donated Rs. 50,000 to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund and contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM Cares fund as well.

The 26-year old has cited the noble cause as his responsibility on Twitter and pledged to fight it till the end.

As an Indian, it's my responsibility to come forward and stand by my fellow countrymen. The entire world, let alone India, is going through a tough phase but we, as always , will fight till the end and overcome this 💪🏻. — Pritam Kotal (@KotalPritam) March 31, 2020

#3 Prabir Das

It is understood that the ATK right wing-back, Prabir Das, has also donated Rs. 50,000 to the CM relief fund. Das is known for his off-the-field generosity as, earlier in January, the 26-year old also helped a 7-year old ailing from acute pneumonia by providing financial assistance to his family.

The versatile player had a great 2019-20 season and is being eyed up by Igor Stimac for a place in the upcoming matches of the Indian national team.

Sandesh Jhingan representing Kerala Blasters (Photo: ISL)

The rock-solid centre-back came up with a rock-solid response to the problems being faced by the people in dire need of food and other essentials. While Sandesh Jhingan did his part, he also urged every Indian to contribute for the betterment of their fellow Indians.

At times of such calamity I am very proud to see how we all Indians are contributing in this battle to fight this pandemic. Keeping this in mind we all in the @IndianFootball are doing our part by following the law of lockdown and — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) March 31, 2020

#5 Pronay Halder

Pranay Halder with the ISL trophy (Photo: Twitter)

The ATK midfielder, Pronay Halder, is very close to his roots and the 27-year old has gone back to his hometown Barrackpore to help the underprivileged kids at the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp. It is also understood that Halder has donated Rs. 20,000 to the West Bengal Emergency relief fund.

Met this dada at Latbagan still working hard for his family at this age. More power to you dada.



When you guys go by Latbagan, stop by this place and say hello. Buy a glass of sugarcane juice. It will help him a lot. pic.twitter.com/feLs5hyXbO — Pronay Halder (@PronayHalder25) March 20, 2020

The Indian footballing legend has announced on Twitter that all migrant workers currently looking for shelter can use his property in Tadong, Sikkim as a temporary shelter.

Along with United Sikkim Football Club, the 43-year old has extended a helping hand to the migrants.

I feel strongly for the migrant workers who hope to reach their homes to survive coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. I'm offering my building in Lumsey, Tadong to shelter such workers and suggest them to follow govt's guidelines. I and USFC will help them get the basics. pic.twitter.com/cS4hQuKwMP — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) March 30, 2020

#7 Rahim Ali

The Chennaiyin FC forward, Rahim Ali, was recently seen distributing some essentials amongst the underprivileged. While the teenage sensation is yet to win the hearts of fans on the pitch, he is certainly winning them off the pitch.

Namma Rahim Ali doing his bit by distributing essentials to the underprivileged in these tough times 👏#CFCKudumbam always making us smile 💙 #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/M1cDeWSFgz — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 31, 2020

#8 Arindam Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya was hailed by the ATK faithful recently as his good performances helped the club win their third Indian Super League title. The 30-year old has again bagged praise from the fans as he has reportedly donated a sum of Rs. 25,000 to the West Bengal Emergency relief fund initiated by Mamta Banerjee.

Special mention: Mohun Bagan

The 2019-20 I-League champions, Mohun Bagan, have donated an amount of Rs. 20 Lakhs to the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund setting up a positive example for other I-League and Indian Super League clubs.

𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐮𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 has decided to stand by the call given by our 𝐇𝐨𝐧’𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐣𝐞𝐞 and donate 𝐑𝐬. 𝟐𝟎 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐬 towards the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to combat Covid-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/Pn9Pjcb0Dg — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) March 27, 2020

#10 Reliance Foundation

The Indian Super League organizers, Reliance Foundation has announced that the Reliance Industries Limited will be donating Rs. 500 crore to the PM Cares fund, one of the biggest donations to the noble cause. In addition, RIL has also contributed Rs. 5 crore each to the Maharasthra CM Relief Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund.

Reliance Industries Limited announced a donation of Rs. 500 crore today towards the "PM CARES Fund". This contribution comes at a crucial time as India fights to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/9danmhskrx — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 30, 2020

#11 Bengaluru FC (JSW Group)

The owner of 2018-19 Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, JSW Group has donated Rs. 100 crore to the PM Cares fund. Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of JSW Group, says that further funds are also earmarked if required in the near future.

.@TheJSWGroup is making an immediate contribution of Rs.100 Crores to #PMCARES to support all relief effort.

We will continue to evaluate all needs to fight the fallouts of COVID-19 and have earmarked further funds to respond dynamically for future requirements. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/rM0m34TTdY — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) March 29, 2020