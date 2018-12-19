AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup stars now?

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 142 // 19 Dec 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian football team that participated in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup

India qualified for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Australia by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup as the hosts. India was making their second appearance in the quadrennial extravaganza, having qualified in it way back in 1984.

Bob Houghton and his men lost all the three group stage matches - 0-4 to Australia, 2-5 to Bahrain, and 1-4 to South Korea- and failed to make it to the knockout stages. Out of that 23-member squad, only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sunil Chhetri have made it to India's list of 34 probables.

While most of them have retired or are in the twilight of their careers, the others have faded into the oblivion. One particular footballer, Baldeep Singh, is absconding from police after rape charges on a minor were pressed against him.

Also Read: The Indian-origin XI that could have represented India in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

Without any further ado, we present before you- 'Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup stars now? '

Goalkeeper - Subrata Pal

Subrata Pal gained a lot of recognition from the Australian media for his heroics under the bar

Subrata Pal was India's standout player in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. The Australian media gave him the nickname of 'Spiderman' for his lightning reflexes and string of saves. If it weren't for Subrata, India could have conceded more than the 13 goals they let in.

Right now, Subrata Pal is plying his trade for Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League. The 'Spiderman' produced 19 saves from 9 matches and kept 1 clean sheet for his side in the 2018-19 season.

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be India's No.1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu hadn't represented India a single time before boarding the flight to Australia. Bob Houghton knew that the Punjabi-lad had huge potential and took him to the island nation.

He was the third choice goalkeeper of India back then. But now, he is the No.1 choice for both India and Bengaluru FC.

Goalkeeper- Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was the second choice goalkeeper for India in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury got very little playing time for the Indian national team, playing second fiddle behind Subrata Pal and Karanjit Singh. Even in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, he was on the bench for all the three matches.

This season, the 32-year-old is playing for Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League. Subhasish played 3 matches for the Reds and has 1 clean sheet to his name.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement