AFC Cup 2017: Bengaluru FC vs April 25 Sports Club - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Bengaluru FC face 4.25 Sports Club today in the AFC Cup inter-zonal playoff semifinals.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Preview 23 Aug 2017, 12:14 IST

BFC will be up against the North Korean giants at their fortress

A new look Bengaluru FC side will lock horns with North Korean side, 4.25 Sports Club in the AFC Cup 2017 inter-zonal playoff semi final The first leg will be played today at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues are aiming to win the playoffs and ultimately win the southern playoffs after failing at the final hurdle last time round.

The Kanteerava Stadium has gone on to become a fortress for Bengaluru FC where the new entrants of the Indian Super League have won 9 out of their last 11 AFC matches. The Blues have won the last seven matches here but will face a stern test in the form 4.25 Sports Club who topped their group to reach the semis. In the group stage, Sports Club hammered 14 goals in 4 games and conceded just three. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC scored seven and conceded six in six games of their Group E fixtures.

This is Bengaluru FC's third year running in the AFC Cup whereas 4.25 Sports Club are playing in the competition for the first time in 25 years. They are a young side with an average age of less than 23. Sports Club's hopes of netting a crucial away goal tonight will hinge on the shoulders of 22-year-old striker, Kim Yu-song who has scored nine goals so far in the competition.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have had a major revamping of their squad due to the ISL draft pick. But manager Albert Roca has handpicked his new squad well along with retaining players like Udanta Singh and captain Sunil Chhetri. New foreign signings like Dimas Delgado and Toni Dovale along with the marquee signing of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have elevated the Blues to a stronger position than before.

Bengaluru FC or 4.25 Sports Club will face the winner of the other semifinal between FC Istiklol of Tajikistan and Ceres Negros of Philippines in the playoff final. The second leg is scheduled to take place on the 13th of September at Sports Club's home city, Pyongyang.

Bengaluru FC's squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Zohmingliana Ralte, Collin Abranches, Joyner Lourenco, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Prashanth Kalinga.

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Antonio Dovale, Boithang Haokip, Lenny Rodrigues, Alwyn George, Harmanjot Khabra, Malsawmzuala, Robinson Singh.

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Leon Augustine.

Time of the match: 7 PM IST

Where to watch it live: The match will be broadcasted live on AFC's official Facebook page. You can also follow it live for all the minute by minute updates on Sportskeeda's exclusive coverage of the big game.

Predicted XI of both the sides

Bengaluru FC: Sandhu, Nishu, Juanan, Ralte, Khabra, Lenny, Delgado, Paartalu, Dovale, Udanta, Chhetri.

4.25 Sports Club: Ri Kang, Pak M S, Kim C B, Pak J M, Ri Hyong M, Kwon C H, Kim J C, Ri Hyong J, O Hyok C, An I B, Kim Yu-Song.