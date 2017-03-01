AFC Cup 2017/18: Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC drawn in the same group

Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC set for a clash at the continental stage

What’s the story?

Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC will square off against some familiar faces in the AFC Cup this year after they were drawn against Mohun Bagan in Group E of the Group Stage in the competition. The two clubs have shared a ferocious rivalry in the recent past with the duo finishing in the top two places in the I-League in the previous two seasons. And now it looks that they are set to further their duel at the continental stage.

The other teams drawn along with the two Indian sides in Group E are Bangladeshi side Dhaka Abahoni and Maziya Sporting and Recreational Club from Maldives.

In case you didn’t know

Bengaluru FC became the first Indian side to reach the final of a continental tournament when they made it to final of the AFC Cup last year. However, their fairytale run was cut short at the final hurdle as they fell to Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 1-0. The game, though, created a lot of buzz amongst the Indian football fans as people from all across the nation uniting in lending support to Bengaluru FC’s cause.

Mohun Bagan had fared well in the tournament as well before a spate of injuries and international call-ups derailed their campaign as they lost to Tampines Rovers at the Round of 16 stage.

The heart of the matter

Mohun Bagan, who had qualified for the AFC Cup after finishing second in last season’s I-League, sealed their place in the group stages after comfortably defeating Maldives’ Club Valencia 5-2 on aggregate on in the playoff round. They had earlier beaten Sri Lankan side Colombo FC 4-2 in the Preliminary Round.

Bengaluru FC meanwhile had got themselves into the fray for the AFC Champions League by virtue of their victorious campaign in the I-League last time round. However, the Blues were knocked out in Preliminary Round 2 by Jordanian side Al-Wehdat SC.

Teams who had played in the AFC Champions League qualifying play-off, but failed to advance to the AFC Champions League group stage are allowed to get back into fray in terms of continental competition via the AFC Cup. Had they advanced to the AFC Champions League group stage, they would have been replaced in the AFC Cup group stage by the standby team from the same association.

What’s next?

Bengaluru is set to host Mohun Bagan on the first matchday of the group on 14th March. The Blues meanwhile will pay a visit to Kolkata on the 17th of May.

Sportskeeda’s take

While many may cringe at the fact that AFC allowed two teams from the same country to be drawn into the same group, this one is set to take the rivalry to new heights.

The two teams are the favourites to top the group. However, with only one team advancing from the group, both pride, as well as bragging rights will be on the line when the two giants of Indian football clash in the AFC Cup.