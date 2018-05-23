AFC Cup 2018 Draws: Bengaluru FC to take on Turkmenistan's FC Altyn Asyr in Inter-zone play-off semi-final

Draws announced of the knock-out stage of the AFC Cup

Abhishek Arora TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 23 May 2018, 14:37 IST 670 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri in action against Abahani Dhaka

The 15th edition of the AFC Cup has reached the knock-out stages and the draws were announced on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC, who defied all odds as they topped Group E, finishing with five wins out of their six matches, have been drawn against Turkmenistan side FC Altyn Asyr in the Inter-zone play-off semi-final.

Things were very tight in Group E and the table toppers were to be decided on the last matchday. Aizawl FC, who had looked lacklustre in their debut appearance in the tournament, losing four of their initial five matches, came out with a highly impressive performances in their last match as they shocked New Radiant SC by winning 2-1. This helped Bengaluru's cause, ensuring that they make it through to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

Here's the #AFCCup2018 Knockout Stage draw results. Who will be crowned as champions? Tell us! pic.twitter.com/AmjckStMpF — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) May 23, 2018

As the group stages have concluded, Al-Jazeera Club and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be seen playing the West Asia Zonal final, while Ceres–Negros FC and Home United FC will battle it out in the ASEAN Zonal final.

The winner of the ASEAN Zonal Final will compete with April 25 Sports Club of North Korea in the first Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. Bengaluru FC will be facing FC Altyn Asyr in the second Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. The winners of these two matches will get to play the Inter-zone play-off final.

The ultimate final of the AFC Cup will be between the winners of West Asia Zonal Final and the Inter-zone Final.

Bengaluru are up for a difficult challenge as they go up against the Turkmeni club Altyn Asyr, who have had an impressive run in the competition themselves. Altyn Asyr were placed in Group D and ended their run in the group stage by winning four out of their six group stage matches. They are unbeaten in the competition as they also drew the remaining two matches.

Sunil Chhetri could again prove to be a central figure for the Blues, with Nishu Kumar also likely to be a key member of the side. The way things are shaping up and the form they are in, it looks like Bengaluru FC are looking to repeat their feat of 2016, where they made it all the way through to the AFC Cup final, losing 1-0 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. This is Bengaluru's fourth consecutive appearance in the knock-out stages.