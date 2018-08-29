AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semifinal, Bengaluru FC vs Altyn Asyr FK: When & Where to Watch on TV, Date, and Time

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru have it all do to in their second-leg fixture against Turkmen Football Club, Altyn Asyr. They currently trail 3-2, as they head to the Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat.

However, things could have been much, much worse for the Indian side.

Bengaluru started the match on the wrong foot. They fell behind to an early goal by Altyn Asyr's Orazsahedov, who nodded home a cross from Nurmyradov. The Turkmen club doubled there lead soon after, as Annadurdyyev got the better of Sandhu at his near post.

At halftime, Bengaluru trailed by two goals to nil. Things got worse for the Super Cup winners, as Altyn Asyr added another to their tally through Orazsahedov.

The Indian side finally managed to pull one back after the hour mark. Rahul Bheke smashed home the rebound as Chhetri's header hit the post. From then on, Bengaluru threw everything they had at the Turkmen side.

Erik Partaalu closed the gap to one, as he headed in Bengaluru's second goal in the dying minutes. However, that was that for the first-leg.

The Indian side now travels to Turkmenistan in a bid to overturn the first-leg deficit. They must score at least two goals if they wish to make it to the next round.

Manager Carles Cuadrat has already laid down the marker ahead of today's match, as he expects Bengaluru to give their all.

"When you’re down a goal at home you want to get right back into it and that’s where we conceded another one on the counter-attack. We have been watching Altyn Asyr’s games in the AFC Cup and we know they don’t really have a lot of possession during the game," said Cuadrat in his pre-match press conference, "Tomorrow, we will have to work hard. We don’t have a choice but to keep fighting and to keep trying things that can keep us alive in the competition."

Here is all you need about Bengaluru FC's match against Altyn Asyr FK:

Date: August 29, 2018

Event: AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semifinal

Time: 5 PM, Indian Standard Time

Venue: Kopetdag Stadium, Ashgabat

Broadcast: Unlikely

Live Stream: Facebook (Unconfirmed)

