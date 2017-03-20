AIFF confirms international friendlies against Lebanon and Palestine

India will face Lebanon on June 7th and Palestine on October 2nd.

20 Mar 2017

Stephen Constantine’s men are in Cambodia to play an international friendly

Even as the Indian National Team landed in Phnom Penh yesterday (March 19, 2017) to play an international friendly as part of their preparation for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, UAE 2019 match against Myanmar, All India Football Federation has confirmed two more International Friendlies for the National Team.

In addition to the international friendly against Cambodia scheduled for March 22 (IST 5pm), Stephen Constantine’s boys will be playing two more International Friendlies against Lebanon and Palestine as part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, UAE 2019.

While the international friendly against Lebanon has been confirmed for June 7, 2017, the International Friendly against Palestine will be played on October 2, 2017.

The venue for both the matches hasn’t been finalised as yet.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das said: “The AIFF is leaving no stone unturned to provide the best of preparation for the National Team. I hope the two matches would serve as an ideal build-up for future matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.”

National Coach Stephen Constantine “thanked AIFF for arranging the friendlies.”

“The best way to test your growth is to play against stronger teams. Both Lebanon and Palestine are very strong teams and the matches would help the team immensely as we move forward,” he stated.

Meanwhile, India’s first match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers is slated against Myanmar on March 28 in Yangon.