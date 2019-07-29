AIFF to organize Super Cup as a post-season tournament

Bengaluru FC won the inaugural edition of the Hero Super Cup in 2018

The Super Cup, which was supposed to be held as a pre-season tournament is likely to be held after the ISL and the I-League seasons end. For the past two seasons, the knockout competition was staged after the league season.

But it was rumoured that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) would shift the Cup ahead of the season, but for the time being, they are inclined to move it back to its usual spot, although an official confirmation is still being awaited.

"We have unofficially told the clubs that the tournament will be held post-season but a final decision could be taken in the next 48 hours,” said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das to The Times of India. The inaugural edition of the Hero Super Cup was held in 2018, with Bengaluru FC emerging as the champions.

He added, "The coach feels the players will not have anything to do once the leagues get over (in March). We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up once the leagues are over, so it's important that the players remain in a competitive mould.” As per reports, the AIFF will follow India’s head coach Igor Stimac’s advice to continue the Super Cup as a post-season tournament.

There had been much drama revolving around the Super Cup in the previous edition with several I-League clubs boycotting the meet as a mark of protest against the governing body. The controversy-hit tournament was held in Bhubaneswar with just three I-League teams participating. FC Goa clinched the title after edging past Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium.