Asian Cup 2019: 10 players with most international caps

Veteran Indian player Sunil Chhetri also features on this list

The biggest football extravaganza, the AFC Asian Cup, is just moments away. Some of the biggest names in Asian football will be seen in action soon.

The first match is scheduled to be played on 5th January 2019 between the hosts UAE and Bahrain. The quadrennial tournament will also witness 24 teams vying for glory this time instead of the usual 16.

Many of the Asian powerhouses have a perfect blend of youngsters as well as experienced players in their ranks. Both are equally pivotal for the success of a team and make it balanced.

Teams have been divided into 6 groups of 4 and the stage is set for the players to come out and perform. The players will also be seen leaving no stone unturned in order to win the US$5 million prize money as well as bring glory to their country.

In this article, we take a look at the 10 most capped players who will be taking part in the tournament from all the 24 teams.

#10 Ehsan Hajsafi (101 caps)

Ehsan Hajsafi

The Iranian left-back Ehsan Hajsafi is the only player in the national team with over a century of caps. He has played 101 games for Iran. The Kashan-born player has bundles of experience under his belt and was a part of the national team during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

The 28-year-old was also an integral part of the team during the 2011 and 2015 AFC Asian Cups.

Considered a fine talent, Ehsan has also represented big clubs such as Olympiacos. He has 6 goals in national team colours and the last one he scored was against India during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification in 2016.

Currently, the talented player plays for Tractor Sazi, an Iranian club.

#9 Ignatiy Nesterov (102 caps)

Ignatiy Nesterov during South Korea v Uzbekistan - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Uzbekistan's custodian Ignatiy Nesterov has 102 caps for the national team and is also the only player in the side with over 100 caps. The 35-year-old is still an important part of the team and also represents Uzbekistani club Lokomotiv Tashkent.

