×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: 10 players with most international caps

Abhishek Arora
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
119   //    05 Jan 2019, 08:51 IST

Veteran Indian player Sunil Chhetri also features on this list
Veteran Indian player Sunil Chhetri also features on this list

The biggest football extravaganza, the AFC Asian Cup, is just moments away. Some of the biggest names in Asian football will be seen in action soon. 

The first match is scheduled to be played on 5th January 2019 between the hosts UAE and Bahrain. The quadrennial tournament will also witness 24 teams vying for glory this time instead of the usual 16. 

Many of the Asian powerhouses have a perfect blend of youngsters as well as experienced players in their ranks. Both are equally pivotal for the success of a team and make it balanced.

Teams have been divided into 6 groups of 4 and the stage is set for the players to come out and perform. The players will also be seen leaving no stone unturned in order to win the US$5 million prize money as well as bring glory to their country. 

In this article, we take a look at the 10 most capped players who will be taking part in the tournament from all the 24 teams. 

#10 Ehsan Hajsafi (101 caps)

Ehsan Hajsafi
Ehsan Hajsafi

The Iranian left-back Ehsan Hajsafi is the only player in the national team with over a century of caps. He has played 101 games for Iran. The Kashan-born player has bundles of experience under his belt and was a part of the national team during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. 

The 28-year-old was also an integral part of the team during the 2011 and 2015 AFC Asian Cups. 

Considered a fine talent, Ehsan has also represented big clubs such as Olympiacos. He has 6 goals in national team colours and the last one he scored was against India during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification in 2016. 

Advertisement

Currently, the talented player plays for Tractor Sazi, an Iranian club. 

#9 Ignatiy Nesterov (102 caps)

Ignatiy Nesterov during South Korea v Uzbekistan - FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Ignatiy Nesterov during South Korea v Uzbekistan - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Uzbekistan's custodian Ignatiy Nesterov has 102 caps for the national team and is also the only player in the side with over 100 caps. The 35-year-old is still an important part of the team and also represents Uzbekistani club Lokomotiv Tashkent. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Juventus FC Football Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Ki Sung-yeung Indian Football
Abhishek Arora
FEATURED WRITER
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Ranking 6 players with most...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: South Korea
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: What can India aim for?
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: United Arab Emirates
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Average Age of all teams, their oldest...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
Tomorrow AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
Tomorrow THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
Tomorrow SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us