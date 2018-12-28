×
Asian Cup 2019: Which club contributes most national team players for India?

Abhishek Arora
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Dec 2018, 17:37 IST

Which club do you think contributes the maximum players?
Which club do you think contributes the maximum players?

The Asian Cup 2019 is almost here. The participating teams are playing their final few International friendlies in a bid to get the playing combinations right. 

The Blue Tigers are also set for the campaign and recently drew 0-0 against Oman in an international friendly. With the final 23-man squad finalized, it will be interesting to see which clubs contribute the most players to the Indian national team. 

In this article, we do a countdown of the 11 clubs which will have their players playing for the Blue Tigers - in ascending order according to the number of players. 

Note: In case of the same number of players contributed, the club with a better position in the table has been given the preference. 

#11 East Bengal (1 player) 

East Bengal is the only I-League club to contribute a player to the final 23 man squad of the Indian national team for the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Their centre back Salam Ranjan Singh is that player. 

The Manipur-born defender was with Bengaluru FC during the 2016-17 season before he signed for the Red and Gold Brigade in June 2017. 

The lanky 23-year-old has had a brilliant season so far and will be hoping to earn his 11th national team cap during the Asian Cup. 

#10 Jamshedpur FC (1 player)

There is only one player from the Men of Steel who has made it to the final 23 men Indian squad. Sumeet Passi -- the 24-year-old hailing from Haryana is that player.

The forward has not had the best of ISL season for Jamshedpur FC and only managed to find the back of the net twice. However, with Jeje also struggling to find form, he may get an opportunity to play at the Asian Cup. 

#9 NorthEast United FC (1 player)

Rowllin Borges has been a vital cog for the Highlanders this ISL season
Rowllin Borges has been a vital cog for the Highlanders this ISL season

Rowllin Borges has been a vital cog for the Highlanders this ISL season. NorthEast United FC is currently placed at the fourth position on the table but their form has dwindled in the recent past as they only managed three draws and a loss from their last four matches.

Borges is one of the few players in the team who has played the full 90 minutes in all of their 12 matches so far. 

With two assists, two goals, and a passing accuracy of 82.86 % for NorthEast United FC, the Goa-born midfielder will look to replicate his domestic form for the national team. 

#8 FC Goa (1 player)

The Gaurs are currently in a commanding position on the ISL table with 20 points from their 11 matches and at the third position. Manipur-born Jackichand Singh has been brilliant for them on the left wing and has two goals and two assists to his name. 

The 26-year-old is the only player from FC Goa to make a place in the 23 man squad for the Asian Cup. 

