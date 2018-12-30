×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: Will play to our strengths, says India defender Anas Edathodika

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
78   //    30 Dec 2018, 15:24 IST

Anas Edathodika, India defender
Anas Edathodika, India defender

Defending comes naturally for central defender Anas Edathodika. The no-nonsense defender who “debuted pretty late” for the Blue Tigers believes in just one mantra – “hard work.”

“I debuted pretty late for the National Team. It was my dream to play for my Country. I was not getting younger but kept on going. I believed that hard work could make it possible, and it worked,” he explained.

Pairing with club-mate Sandesh Jhingan, Anas has formed a formidable pair at the back which has seen India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 after a span of eight years. India are pooled alongside hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A. They kick-start their campaign against Thailand in Abu Dhabi on January 6 at 7 pm IST.

ALSO READ: India's schedule at Asian Cup

“The best thing that I like about our defensive line is that all of us are on the same page. Every one stays aware what’s the job of the other one, and we seldom venture out of positions.

"We try to perfectly implement what plan. We plan to play to our strengths rather than weaknesses. We never give up – at least till the ball has crossed the goal-line.”

In reference, he preferred to walk down memory lane to his goal-line clearance against Kyrgyz Republic in Bengaluru, a match which India won 1-0, courtesy a dream strike from Sunil Chhetri.

“It was at the spur of the moment. I had little time to think. I just used my legs and kicked the ball away. But I had full faith that had I not got to the ball, then Sandesh would have. That match was so crucial en route to our qualification to the Asian Cup,” he recollects.

“In modern day Football, every defender must know how to attack, and how to play the ball. Defenders can alone launch attacks from the defending halves through long balls. Defenders play such a pivotal role in the set-pieces,” he maintained.

Advertisement

With the Blue Tigers being the first ones among 24 participating teams to land in Abu Dhabi, Anas stays aware of the “tough job ahead.”

“Every team will present their own challenges and will be as tough as the other. You cannot pin point one team and say that they are tougher than the other. We will be playing tough nail-biting matches against all three opponents in the first round.”

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Thailand Football Anas Edathodika Sandesh Jhingan Stephen Constantine Indian Football
AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
Official account of AIFF
Asian Cup 2019: Is the defense India's biggest worry?
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Group A preview - UAE, India, Thailand,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Each Player is a Star, I'm Not the Only...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Aiming to be among Top 8 in Asia by 2026,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: The Unpicked XI for India - Rahul...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri an inspiration for others,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian cup 2019 - India's predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India announce final 23-man squad;...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: International Exposure has Given India...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us