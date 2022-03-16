ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC (2-3 on aggregate): Player Ratings as Mariners win but Nizams secure final berth | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

ATK Mohun Bagan fought hard to secure a 1-0 victory but couldn't stop Hyderabad FC from progressing into the final of the 2021-22 ISL season. The Nizams' 3-1 success in the first leg saw them take a 3-2 win on aggregate.

The Mariners dominated the contest from the start and went close on multiple occasions to put their opponents under pressure. However, they had to wait until the 79th minute to go ahead through a Roy Krishna volley from Liston Colaco’s excellent cross.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued to pour men forward, racking up 29 shots, with eight of them on target. However, they couldn't find a second goal and Hyderabad FC held on to seal a famous aggregate victory and make their first ever ISL final.

Here are the player ratings from the match:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh - 6.5/10

Amrinder Singh had only two saves to make, with his defense doing a good job to keep Hyderabad FC quiet. His distribution was solid as he completed eight of his 11 long-ball attempts and 87% of his passes overall.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose did a good job on defense covering the entire left flank, which allowed Colaco to stay forward. He ended with three interceptions, three clearances and two tackles.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6.5/10

Jhingan had a fairly routine evening, with Hyderabad FC hardly threatening. He made a clearance and a tackle before being taken off in an attacking substitution.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Kotal was excellent defensively and swept up well whenever required. He also got a header on target and a key pass going forward, while completing 95% of his passes.

Liston Colaco - 7.5/10

Colaco was one of ATK Mohun Bagan's best outlets going forward, laying out three key passes and getting the assist for Krishna's goal. His movement and acceleration were on point, though his shots were a little wayward.

Joni Kauko - 7.5/10

Kauko put in another good display in attacking midfield, managing three shots on target and and two key passes. He also won three ground duels and forced Hyderabad FC to leave spaces with his passing range.

Carl McHugh - 7/10

McHugh put in a hardworking shift in the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield both offensively and defensively. He provided two key passes while also making two tackles, two interceptions and a clearance.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous was a constant menace for Hyderabad FC's defense, recording two key passes and initiating multiple good moves for the Mariners. However, he seemed to go down a tad too easily at times and missed an open goal in the first half.

Prabir Das - 7.5/10

Though he did mishit a few crosses, Das was incredible going forward from right wing-back for ATK Mohun Bagan. His crosses for Boumous and Krishna in either half were stupendous and he was unlucky to not get an assist from his four key passes.

Kiyan Nassiri - 7/10

Nassiri put in a fantastic performance on the biggest stage that belied his age. The youngster also tracked back brilliantly, making one vital tackle to deny Jadhav from getting a shot away in the first half. He ended up with three successful ground duels and three tackles while covering plenty of ground.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Krishna saw a point-blank effort from Das' cross saved by Kattimani, but wasn't to be denied a second time with a volleyed finish in the 79th minute. He recorded two shots on target, two key passes and completed a dribble to keep Hyderabad FC on their toes.

Substitutes

Manvir Singh - 6.5/10

Manvir Singh came on for Jhingan in the 69th minute. He recorded three key passes and won three aerial duels in a good cameo off the bench.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6.5/10

Mehta replaced Nassiri in the 84th minute. He was defensively solid, making a tackle, an interception and a clearance.

David Williams - N/A

Williams came on for McHugh in the 88th minute. He didn't have a single touch of the ball.

Hyderabad FC's Laxmikant Kattimani (C) punches the ball out against ATK Mohun Bagan. [Credits: ISL]

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 8/10

Kattimani made multiple brilliant saves to ensure Hyderabad FC made it to the final. His reflex stop from Krishna's point-blank effort and the save to keep Colaco's deflected shot out with his foot particularly stood out.

Akash Mishra - 6.5/10

Mishra once again proved how invaluable he is to the Nizams. While he couldn't keep Das in check, he found a way to defend everything else that was thrown at him, making four clearances, four interceptions and a tackle.

Juan Fernandez - 7.5/10

It was a colossal performance from Fernandez, who seemed to be present every time ATK Mohun Bagan got into the final third. He made a game-high six clearances, three blocks and three interceptions while commanding his defense well at the death to seal a favorable result.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Liston beats Nim on the flank to get a low cross in but Juanan is there to clear it away with Roy Krishna waiting.



[0-0] #ThisIsOurGame #HyderabadFC 14' Cleared by @juanangonzalez5 Liston beats Nim on the flank to get a low cross in but Juanan is there to clear it away with Roy Krishna waiting.[0-0] #ATKMBHFC 14' Cleared by @juanangonzalez5!Liston beats Nim on the flank to get a low cross in but Juanan is there to clear it away with Roy Krishna waiting.[0-0] #ATKMBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #HyderabadFC

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

Chinglensana Singh was solid for the most part but was beaten too easily by Colaco for Krishna's goal.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 7/10

Tamang faced some problems dealing with Colaco in the initial stages but dealt well with him overall. He completed a game-high six tackles, three clearances and two interceptions in addition to laying out a key pass going forward.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor continues to be key to Hyderabad FC's approach, putting in yet another rugged display in defensive midfield. He helped out his defense by dropping back to add another body in the box and also completed both his long-ball attempts to help in transition.

Souvik Chakraborty - 6/10

Chakraborty did well in defensive midfield to help keep ATK Mohun Bagan at bay with two interceptions and a tackle. He, unfortunately, had to be substituted with an injury moments after half-time.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Jadhav had an average outing, missing his team's best chance of the night with a woeful header from a corner. He couldn't test the ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper from four attempts and his touch let him down more than once.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 6/10

Ogbeche had one shot on target but didn't have much to do in attack otherwise. Much of his work involved tracking back and he did well to win eight duels and make two blocks and a clearance. He was lucky not to give away a penalty in the first half for handball as well.

Mohammad Yasir - 7/10

Yasir began the match brightly for Hyderabad FC and was their best player going forward, laying out three key passes. He also worked hard defensively, winning eight duels and making three tackles.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

It was a frustrating night for Siverio, who completed just eight passes during his time on the pitch. ATK Mohun Bagan stopped him from attempting a shot but he did manage a key pass.

Substitutes

Sahil Tavora - 6.5/10

Tavora replaced Chakraborty in the 54th minute. He put in a good shift, making three blocks and a clearance off the line to keep his side's lead intact.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary came on for Jadhav in the 66th minute. He helped his side keep the ball in wide areas towards the end of the match.

Aaren D'Silva - 6/10

D'Silva came on for Yasir in the 78th minute. He made a tackle and won a ground duel.

Asish Rai - 5.5/10

Rai replaced Tamang in the 78th minute. He was out of position for ATK Mohun Bagan's goal but did make a tackle and an interception.

Khassa Camara - 6.5/10

Camara came on for Siverio in the 79th minute. He made some crucial interventions and won a foul to help his side see out the win.

Edited by S Chowdhury