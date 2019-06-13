ATK transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh parts ways with former champions with "mutual agreement"

Eugeneson Lyngdoh won the I-League with Bengaluru FC in 2016

In a major development, Indian footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh have come to a “mutual agreement” with ATK to terminate his contract ahead of next season. The energetic midfielder was roped in by the Kolkata based club in 2017 from FC Pune City. Unfortunately, he has played just 8 matches so far in the Indian Super League for the two-time champions. After spending much of the time inside the dugout, he finally parted ways with the club. In the previous season, he played just five matches where he failed to score or provide an assist.

Eugenson Lyngdoh has enjoyed a remarkable career in Indian football, having debuted with former I-League outfits Rangdajied United FC in 2006, subsequently representing other clubs like Shillong Lajong FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Pune City and ATK.

It was during his stay at Bengaluru FC that he won the coveted I-League trophy and a couple of Federation Cup titles. Apart from these, Eugeneson has been awarded with the AIFF Player of the Year in 2015, Bengaluru FC’s player of the season for 2014-15 and the I-League midfielder of the year in the same season.

The player from Meghalaya is already past his prime days, so it will be interesting to find out who is going to secure his services. He may opt for a possible comeback to the traditional I-League after a two-year absence. Although he is 32, his experience will be invaluable to any team he joins.

ATK has had a very disappointing 2018-19 Indian Super League season having finished at the 6th position with just 6 wins from 18 matches. With still a lot of time left for the new season to kick-off, the management will try to mend their ways and assemble their best unit in their hunt for a third ISL title.