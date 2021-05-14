Atlanta United vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United invite CF Montreal to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The visitors moved to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Tuesday. Atlanta are winless in their last four games across all competitions and played a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on Sunday.

The hosts have played one game less than Montreal and are in eighth place in the tightly packed Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other six times so far in the MLS. The hosts have the better record in the fixture and have recorded four wins against the Canadian side.

Montreal have been able to get the better of the Five Stripes just once and one game has ended in a draw. They had not met in the previous campaign and their last meeting came in the 2019 regular season at the Saputo Stadium, where a 1-1 draw took place.

Atlanta United form guide across all competitions: D-D-L-L-W

CF Montreal form guide in MLS: W-L-D-D-W

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal Team News

Atlanta United

Atlanta United have one of the lengthiest injury lists in the MLS at the moment. Ezequiel Barco, Lisandro Lopez, Jurgen Damm, Alec Kann, Mo Adams and Machop Malual Chol are all recovering from their respective injuries.

Josef Martinez ran straight to @ATLUTD head trainer Mario Cruz to celebrate his first @MLS goal since a season-ending ACL injury 📸🖤 pic.twitter.com/2SKtZlgQUd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 9, 2021

Injured: Ezequiel Barco, Lisandro Lopez, Jurgen Damm, Alec Kann, Mo Adams, Machop Malual Chol

Suspended: None

CF Montreal

Luis Binks, Mason Toye, Zachary Brault-Guillard and Ballou Tabla are out injured for the visitors. Brault-Guillard and Tabla have not featured in a single game this term and are long-term absentees.

Une bonne performance partout sur le terrain.



Highlights from our clean sheet win over Miami 📹#MIAvMTL | 0-2 | #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/FkOnEmsfjp — CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) May 13, 2021

Injured: Mason Toye, Luis Binks, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Josef Martinez

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Kamal Miller; Samuel Piette, Clement Bayiha, Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama; Djordje Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Bjorn Johnsen

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal Prediction

Atlanta have scored five goals in four games while Montreal have eight to their name. Atlanta have a good record against Montreal and this being their home game, they have a slight advantage over the current Eastern Conference leaders.

We predict the game to end in a low-scoring draw, as Montreal are also in good touch at the moment.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 CF Montreal.