Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Atlanta United welcome Chicago Fire FC to the Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Sunday, with three points on the line in the MLS.

The two sides come into this game off the back of draws in their opening Eastern Conference fixtures.

The hosts were held away from home by Orlando United in a goalless draw. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate with New England Revolution on home turf.

Luka Stojanovic and Robert Beric helped Raphael Wicky's men race into a two-goal lead as early as the 11th minute. Gustavo Bou had, however, leveled matters by the 27th minute to ensure the game ended all square.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head

This will be only the ninth meeting between the sides and the two teams have been evenly matched in previous games.

They each have four victories to their name while we are yet to witness a draw between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when goals from Fabian Herbers and Robert Beric helped Chicago Fire to a 2-0 home victory.

Atlanta United form guide: D

Chicago Fire form guide: D

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC Team News

Atlanta United

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Ben Lundgaard (abdominal), Alec Kann (shoulder) and Mo Adams (hernia) have all been ruled out of action.

Injuries: Alec Kann, Mo Adams, Ben Lundgaard

Suspension: None

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire have five players sidelined by injury. Carlos Teran (thigh), Fabian Herbers (MCL), Stanislav Ivanov (meniscus), Elliot Collier (ankle) and Kenneth Kronholm (ACL) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for coach Wicky.

Injuries: Carlos Teran, Fabian Herbers, Elliot Collier, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Suspension: None

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK): George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Emerson Hyndman, Santiago Sosa, Ezequiel Barco; Marcellino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney

Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth (GK); Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Alvaro Medran, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Beric

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction

Atlanta United are heavy favorites in this fixture and will be keen to get their title defense back on track with a win.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Chicago Fire FC