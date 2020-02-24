Bala Devi provides assist in season opener as Rangers record 3-0 victory

Bala Devi in action against Hearts of Midlothian FC

Indian national team and former Manipur Police forward Bala Devi started for Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers FC in their opening game of the season against Hearts of Midlothian FC at the Rangers training centre at Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

The centre is also known as the Hummel Training Centre for sponsorship reasons. The Indian forward donned the prestigious No.10 Jersey and also had an assist to her name.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 10th minute, when Bala Devi and Megan Bell combined brilliantly, with a deft-touch from the Indian women's international setting up Bell for the opening goal of the game.

Chelsea Cornet found Bell again in the 60th minute with a long low ball across the right flank, as the 18-year-old kept her composure and scored from a very narrow angle to make it 2-0. Kirsten Reily made it 3-0 in the 78th minute when she tapped home a cross from Bell to allow the Rangers to run out 3-0 winners.

Bala Devi has signed an 18-month deal with Rangers FC. Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC had signed a partnership with Rangers FC and Bala Devi's transfer to the Scottish Premiership side is one of the many pros of the elusive partnership between the two clubs. Bala Devi also got the working visa from Britain despite being an Indian with special assistance from the Rangers management.

Rangers are top of the league table currently and are serious contenders for the National Women's League title. Bala Devi will be the benefactor of first hand European top-division experience with her tenure at the club.

Rangers are yet to win a Scottish Premier Women's League title and the current season can be the opportunity to change the same. The Blue Belles face Hamilton Academical WFC next and Bala Devi is expected to get a start again, as she aims to continue her good start in Scotland.