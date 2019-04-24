Bangla Football League set to commence from next month, but will it serve a purpose?

Ganguly along with other dignitaries on the occasion

The Indian Super League is already finished and the new season is almost three months away. But Bengal football lovers have no reason to lose hope. The Bangla Football League, organised by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, in association with Indian Football Association is all set to start from next month.

The league, which will see teams from popular clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and Aryan, will face teams from 16 districts of the state. The tournament will be U-19 affair, starting from May 26.

But the most prominent question is, was it necessary to start another league? How will it be successful? Will it serve a purpose? Though the organisers are saying it is not just another ordinary league, but a talent hunt. But there are few pertinent questions that need to be answered.

There are enough instances where these kinds of league were started with much fanfare, but had to dissolve their operation midway due to lack of sponsors. Money has been the main problem in almost all the cases. Apart from that, rampant age-fudging has created distrust among few teams.

A month-long tournament will need a proper planning and strategy along with an uninterrupted source of money. But as they have the backing of one of the most famous entertainment conglomerates of the country, one would safely say that money and planning will not be a problem.

But they would have to deal with the age-fudging problem. We have had examples in the past where a tournament’s reputation got tarnished due to rampant age-fudging. This is not a problem for Bengal only but for the whole country.

IFA secretary Utpal Ganguly, who was present on the occasion, said they will keep this in mind. The birth certificates of the players will be thoroughly checked and a medical panel will check the players to determine their real age. “I am 100 per cent sure that age manipulation will be stopped,” said Ganguly.

He has also stated that the famous IFA Shield, which has been reduced to U-19 tournament, will be held every year as usual. “This is a different tournament. I would say another platform for the players to showcase their talent. But I want to make it clear that it will not replace the IFA Shield. That is an age-old tournament and will be held as usual.”

This will indeed be an opportunity for the young and talented players to shine on a big platform. Especially the players from different districts will have the experience of playing against big clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The match will also be telecast live on the TV channels, giving the opportunity to the players to put their best.

Talent lies everywhere. But the most difficult job is to find and nurture them. As the organisers have proclaimed that this tournament is going to be a ‘talent hunt’ more than just a league, they will have to keep the promise once the league is finished.

The tournament will see the participation of 20 teams that will be divided into four groups. The teams will play in a round robin format. The final will be held on June 23.

Speaking on the occasion, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly shared an experience,

“When I was schoolboy, I often turned up in the football grounds to see players like Bidesh Bose, Manas Bhattacharya. I have grown up watching them. In my career, I have seen sports from all stages and angles. I know what grassroots mean as far as sports is concerned.”

“It’s the players who make the game. I would ask the organisers to make sure that their skill level is at the highest stage,” Ganguly added.