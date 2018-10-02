Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC: Hits and Flops from the game

Shannon Nogueira FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 165 // 02 Oct 2018, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miku in action against Chennaiyin FC [Credits: ISL]

Bengaluru FC had the ideal start to their ISL campaign with a victory in the South Indian Derby against Chennaiyin FC. At the start of this game, both teams looked evenly matched on paper and picking out a winner looked difficult.

However, a brilliant strike from Venezuelan striker Miku was the goal that separated both these sides at the end of the 90 minutes. A tough fought battle ended with a positive result for the blues.

Both teams got off to a well-balanced start and the opening minutes saw some good chances created by both teams. It was in the in the closing minutes of the first half that a well-placed pass from Xisco Hernandez and a brilliant finish from Miku paved the way for a victory for the Bengaluru lads.

Yellow cards were shown on both ends of the field to Harmanjot Singh Khabra (Bengaluru FC) and Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC) for some aggressive tackling. Jeje and his teammates tried their best to equalize in the second half but couldn't get close to the Bengaluru net protected by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

We take a look at the hits and flops from the second fixture of the Indian Super League held on Sunday.

#1 Hit: Miku (Bengaluru FC)

Miku was the man of the match [Credits: ISL]

Venezuelan striker Miku was the hero of the match as Bengaluru FC brushed past Chennaiyin FC in a narrow 1-0 win. His 41st-minute strike was the game changer and he went on to claim the title of 'Man of the Match'.

John Gregory, the head coach of Chennaiyin was filled with praise for his number 7 shirt in the post-match press conference where he said that Miku's goal and performance was the difference between the two sides. Miku has definitely started off where he left last season. Fans are looking forward to many such goals from him.

1 / 5 NEXT