Bengaluru FC, comprising academy boys, enter Puttaiah Memorial Cup final after South United FC win

Myron Mendes is congratulated by his teammates after scoring Bengaluru FC's third goal against South United FC during their Puttaiah Memorial Cup match at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday

Edmund Lalrindika continued his fine form in front of goal, scoring twice and setting up two more as Naushad Moosa’s young Bengaluru FC side stormed into the final of the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, following a 5-0 rout of South United FC, at the Bangalore Football Stadium, on Wednesday.

After Parag Shrivas (28’) opened the scoring in the first half, Edmund (52’, 70’), Myron Mendes (54’) and substitute Leon Augustine (85’) struck in the second to complete the rout.

In a game that the Blue Colts dominated, it was Parag who broke the deadlock two minutes before the half hour mark after Namgyal Bhutia, Lalnuntluanga and Edmund had squandered their chances earlier on. Parag, playing at left back, made his way into the box and brought down Ajay Chhetri’s pass, slotting past Jayanth Kumar in the 28th minute.

Ten minutes later the Blues Colts had another brilliant chance to double their lead after Naorem Roshan Singh intercepted a pass in his own half and set off on a run down the left. The attacker skipped past three challenges before playing a low ball to Lalrintluanga who was free inside the box, but skied his attempt from close range.

The Blues came out with renewed vigour in the second half, playing out of the back and keeping possession well, as they went on to find the net four more times. Edmund doubled the tally in the 52nd minute when he slotted home skipper Lalengzama Vangchhia’s lobbed pass into the area. Lalrindika would go on to turn provider, setting up Myron with a cross from the right. The midfielder made no mistake to find the target from close range, past a hapless Jayanth in the South United goal.

Bengaluru FC's Edmund Lalrindika in action against South United FC

Substitute Leon came on to add pace down the flanks and quickly made his mark, providing the pass for Lalrindika’s second on the night, in the 70th minute. Leon would then add his name to the scoresheet, beating the offside trap to take Lalrdindika’s pass into his strike before hitting the target in the 85th minute. South United defender Anup had the chance to pull one back, but Blue Colts' goalkeeper Aditya Patra was quick to react, tipping away the effort from close range.

The Blue Colts face MEG in the final of the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, on Sunday, October 14.