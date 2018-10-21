Bengaluru FC 'B' bow out of J&K Invitational Cup after loss to Real Kashmir

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 106 // 21 Oct 2018, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A file picture

Naushad Moosa’s Bengaluru FC B suffered last-minute heartbreak, going down 3-2 to Real Kashmir FC in extra-time, in the semifinal of the J&K Invitational Cup at the TRC Turf in Srinagar, on Sunday.

Mason Robertson struck the winner for home side on the 120th minute mark after two goals in each half saw both sides locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

In what was a thrilling game from start to finish, Ivorian striker Gnohere Krizo (20’) opened scoring for Real Kashmir from the penalty spot, while Myron Mendes (25’) made it 1-1 from another spot-kick just five minutes later.

A Parag Shrivas header (65’) gave Bengaluru the lead in the second half before it was cancelled out by Danish Bhat fifteen minutes from the finish.

The Blue Colts had to face extra time with a man disadvantage after defender Asheer Akhtar was sent off in the 93rdminute.

While the BFC reserves dominated the opening exchanges of the game, it was the local side Real Kashmir who broke the deadlock as Krizo converted from the spot in the 20th minute after defender Rakesh Oram was adjudged to have fouled Riwtik Das inside the box.

Five minutes later, the Blues had a penalty of their own when winger Naorem Roshan Singh was brought down by veteran defender Dharmaraj Ravanan. Midfielder Myron Mendes stepped up to convert from the spot and leveled scores in the 25th minute.

The Blue Colts had another chance seven minutes from the break when striker Edmund Lalrindika made himself space in the box. Having controled Parag’s cross in from the left with his chest, his attempted volley on the turn was saved by the rival custodian.

The second half saw both sides battle evenly before Bengaluru struck again in the 65th minute with a set-piece goal. Playmaker Altamash Sayed sent in a perfect delivery from a freekick to find Parag in the box who headed home at the near post to put the Blue Colts in the lead.

However, just ten minutes later, Real Kashmir struck their equalizer at the other end through striker Danish Bhat, who controlled a freekick on the run before finishing in the left-bottom corner past Shainkhan CP in the BFC goal to set up a grand stand finish.

With both sides failing to produce the winner in regulation time, the game had another 30 minutes added to it. The hosts managed to dominate proceedings throughout the extra minutes, making their one-man advantage count after Blues’ defender Asheer Akhtar was sent off for a second bookable offense in second half injury time.

While the game looked set to head to penalties shootout, Scottish defender Mason Robertson scored right at the death to seal the game in the home side’s favour. A long throw-in which was cleared out by the BFC defence fell for Robertson who controlled the ball and unleashed a powerful shot to score the winner in the 120th minute.

The Blue Colts now travel east to Sikkim for the Governor’s Gold Cup.