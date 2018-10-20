Bengaluru FC 'B' drub Lonestar Kashmir FC 7-0 in J&K Invitational Cup

Myron Mendes of Bengaluru FC 'B'

Striker Lalnuntluanga grabbed a brace off the bench as Naushad Moosa’s Bengaluru FC B side set up a semifinal clash against Real Kashmir FC in the J&K Invitational Cup, following a massive 7-0 win over Lonestar Kashmir FC at the TRC Turf, in Srinagar, on Saturday.

As many as five BFC B players were on target for the Blue Colts, who dominated proceedings from start to finish.

Picking up where they left off in the final of the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, it was a set-piece that found the net in the fourth minute, as Altamash Sayed’s curler into the box from a corner was brought down by Asheer Akhtar, who smashed home to open the scoring against his former side.

Four minutes later, the Blue Colts scored their second after Naorem Roshan Singh was adjudged to have been brought down in the box after Lalengzama Vangchhia had played him through, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Edmund Lalrindika took charge and sent the ’keeper the wrong way to double the Blue Colts’ lead.

BFC then scored their third just past the half-hour mark as Leon, who made his first start for the Blue Colts this season, threaded a neat pass through for Roshan who in turn took the ball in his stride before finishing from close range.

Moosa made two changes at the half, sending on Lalnuntluanga and Biswa Darjee in place of Edmund and Namgyal Bhutia, and Bengaluru picked up right where they left off.

Myron Mendes’ drive into the area was stopped by a rash challenge, prompting the referee to point to the spot yet again and this time it was Lalnuntluanga who stepped up to score.

Former Lonestar player Altamash then scored one himself, picking a pass from Myron and taking a shot that evaded all the defenders in front of him to find the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Lalnuntluanga then completed his brace after Altamash sent Myron free down the right flank to swing in a cross for the striker to slot home.

Bengaluru’s seventh came as an own goal when Myron sent in a cross that an LKFC could only miscued with the clearance to send it into his own net.

“I’m happy with the performance from the boys, but there are still areas that need improving. I am sure that the games are going to get tougher going forward and I want to make sure that the boys are ready for that,” said head coach Naushad Moosa, speaking to the club media team at the end of the game.

The Blue Colts will face Real Kashmir FC, who also won their opening match 7-0 against Delhi United, in the semifinal.

Final Score: Bengaluru FC B 7 (Asheer 4’, Edmund 8’ (P), Roshan 36’, Lalnuntluanga 51’ (P), 75’, Altamash 70’, (Own Goal) 78’) beat Lonestar Kashmir FC 0.