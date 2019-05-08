Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat signs new two-year deal as head coach

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 73 // 08 May 2019, 16:48 IST

Carles Cuadrat has penned a two-year extension to his deal as head coach of Bengaluru FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC today announced their head coach Carles Cuadrat has signed a two-year extension to continue at the club's helm until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Cuadrat, who last year, took charge of Bengaluru at the end of Albert Roca's tenure at the helm, led the Blues to their first ever ISL title, at only the second time of asking. It was a remarkable season for Bengaluru, even more so considering it was Cuadrat's first ever season as a head coach at any level.

“I am delighted to continue my stay at a club that functions like a closely-knit family. I have spent three years at Bengaluru FC and the fact that I’m willing to add two more, is testament of how happy I am at the club and in the city. We achieved success last season and I would like to build on it. Importantly, we will be competing in Asia again and that’s a challenge we are all relishing. All footballing reasons aside, the love and support the fans have shown me definitely had a part to play in my decision of signing on a new deal,” said Cuadrat, as he spoke to Bengaluru FC's official website after penning his contract.

Speaking on the deal, club CEO, Parth Jindal said, “After winning the Indian Super League last season and getting the team to perform the way it did, Carles attracted attention from a host of clubs in the country and even the continent, who wanted to secure his services. However, the fact that he has chosen to stay with Bengaluru FC is a fantastic testament to his belief in the project of this club and country, which is to put Indian football on the world map. He’s turned down lucrative deals to stay with us, and that is a very encouraging sign.

Given his La Masia background, he has been the perfect mentor for the young Indian players and that is an important aspect for us at Bengaluru FC. I am certain we will enjoy more success with Carles at the helm.”

Under Cuadrat in the 2018-19 season, Bengaluru topped the ISL league phase for the second successive season, and then became the first ever table-toppers to also go on and win the crown, when they beat FC Goa 1-0 in the final at the Mumbai Football Arena, having been propelled by Rahul Bheke's header late in extra time.

Bengaluru will also have to juggle their AFC Cup commitments next season, after they secured a spot in next season's qualifiers for the continental championship, as a result of their ISL victory.