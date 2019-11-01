Bengaluru FC join hands with APL Apollo

Bengaluru, 1 November 2019: Bengaluru FC have signed a one-year-deal with APL Apollo as their official Steel Pipes and Tubes Partner ahead of the 2019-20 Indian Super League season, which kicks off with a clash against NorthEast United, at the Kanteerava Stadium, on Monday. APL Apollo is the largest producer of Electric Resistance Welded Steel Pipes in the country.

“We’re really glad to welcome APL Apollo onboard and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with them. Their vision as a global brand is in line with ours as a sporting entity and I’m sure that together, both brands can find value in each other through the sport,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

Founded in 1986, APL Apollo leads the charge in revolutionizing the Steel Tubes and Pipes manufacturing industry and is among the top five Steel Tube manufacturers in the world.

"Sports has been my passion and this year has been extra special as we successfully partnered with Sports Leagues like IPL and Pro Kabaddi League. I look forward to another enthusiastic association with Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. Football is one of the most loved sports in the country, where the true spirit of sportsmanship is reflected. It has a massive reach and we want to extend our full support to BFC in their endeavour of producing exceptional results,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo.