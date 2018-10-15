Bengaluru FC players asked to behave by KSFA president NA Haris after Puttaiah Memorial Cup win

Bengaluru FC 'B' players after their Puttaiah Memorial Cup win at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday

Imagine Sunil Chhetri is celebrating a goal in front of the West Block Blues and then the guest of honour of the match interrupts the party by asking him to behave. Well, no one really will dare do that to Chhetri, but someone like the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) president NA Haris could surely tell off players of Bengaluru FC 'B' if they are going overboard with their celebrations.

In a video which is in possession of Sportskeeda, Haris is seen exactly doing that - asking the Bengaluru FC 'B' players to behave after their victory at the KSFA's annual Federation Cup-like tournament, Puttaiah Memorial Cup.

The Bengaluru FC reserves beat local side MEG 2-1 in the final and the seemingly raucous celebrations after the final whistle were cut short by Haris, who is also the MLA of the Shantinagar constituency - under which the stadium falls under.

While the Bengaluru FC 'B' stars were acknowledging the West Block Blues faithful after the win on Sunday, an announcer beckoned them to receive their trophy.

The players took their own time to return to the centre of the park, participating in a 'Viking clap' along with the fans as Haris stood waiting to hand over the prizes to them.

During the celebrations, a couple of Bengaluru FC players also shower water on the pitch from their bottles, which annoyed Haris further.

When they finally went to receive the Puttaiah Memorial Cup, Haris had had enough.

"Be decent man, what is this? Move out and settle properly," Haris is heard instructing them during the photo opportunity.

"Is that the way to behave? Call the manager... Who is their manager? Do they play (behave) like this?

"What is this? Where's your manager? Come here, man. Ask your people to behave properly... What is this? Have some decency."

Then, when the players roared while the picture being taken, Haris vented out again.

"It's a photo man, not a video. Awaaz nahi aayega (Your voice will anyway not be heard). Photo lenge. Awaaz nahi aata (They will click a picture, your voice will not be heard)."

Watch the video here:

A video shows KSFA president NA Haris reprimanding Bengaluru FC 'B' players for going overboard with their celebrations after the title win of the federation's local tournament Puttaiah Memorial Cup. pic.twitter.com/WaWkZLdKjw — Aravind S (@arvisusi) October 15, 2018

After the photo session, the Bengaluru FC continued celebrating but the BFC 'B' coach Naushad Moosa was summoned. Moosa spent a couple of minutes to pacify Haris, eyewitnesses say.

When asked the reason for Haris' displeasure, a KSFA official, who did not wish to be named, said: "The Bengaluru FC players threw bottles around and sprayed water all over the pitch while celebrating their victory, which annoyed Haris a little bit. Then, they were not going to him to receive the trophy and continued celebrating and that's why he vented."

A Bengaluru FC team official confirmed the incident but did not wish to comment on the behaviour of their players or the KSFA president.

However, Dani George, a Bengaluru FC fan who was at the stand witnessing the incident, hoped that the officials' attitude towards players improves. "It's unfortunate that an official spoke to players that way, and that too in front of the fans. Officials, even if they are enjoying the topmost position, should respect players and vice versa. It was a sore moment from a memorable win for the players."