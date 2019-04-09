Bengaluru FC: Rahul Bheke is Players’ Player of the Year and wins Goal of the Season Accolade

Bengaluru FC FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 50 // 09 Apr 2019, 11:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

(From L to R) Juanan Gonzalez, Sunil Chhetri, Gautam Rajesh, Amay Morajkar, Rahul Bheke, Parag Shrivas

Bengaluru Football Club came together to celebrate yet another successful season, and reward top performers at the club’s Annual Awards Night, held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Defender Rahul Bheke was named the Players’ Player of the Season and also picked up the Goal of the Season award for his headed winner against FC Goa in the final of the Indian Super League.

With 10 goals across two competitions, skipper Sunil Chhetri claimed the top scorer award for a sixth season in a row, while Juanan Gonzalez named the Kingfisher Fans’ Player of the Year, in a poll conducted online.

“I am proud of these players for the level of determination and resolve they have shown this season. We’ve had several injuries and suspensions, but this team has worked hard on and off the pitch to ensure that we are able to bring home another trophy. It was a fantastic evening to look back on the season, and to cherish the fact that we put another star on that crest,” said club Head Coach, Carles Cuadrat.

Versatile defender Parag Shrivas was named the BFC B Player of the Season, while midfielder Amay Morajkar picked up the U18 Player of the Year, for his promotion to the BFC B side. BFC U18s goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan and U13s midfielder and captain Gautam Rajesh were named Player of the Season in their respective categories.

“What separates this season from the others is that so many of our youth players have been promoted to the senior team and so many of our academy boys are now playing with the reserves. We are all delighted to be able to celebrate another cup, and with it our return to Asia and continental football, but the fact that our belief in youth bore fruit this season means a lot to everyone at the club,” said club captain, Sunil Chhetri.

Award Winners:

Top scorer: Sunil Chhetri, 10 goals

Players’ Player of the Season: Rahul Bheke

Fans’ Player of the Season: Juanan Gonzalez

Advertisement

Goal of the Season: Rahul Bheke (Scored versus FC Goa in the final of the Indian Super League, at the Mumbai Football Arena, on March 17, 2019)

BFC B Player of the Season: Parag Shrivas (Defender)

U18 Player of the Year: Amay Morajkar (Midfielder)

U15 Player of the Year: Dipesh Chauhan (Goalkeeper)

U13 Player of the Year: Gautam Rajesh (Midfielder)

Advertisement