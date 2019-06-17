Bengaluru FC transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh makes a comeback to his former club

Eugeneson Lyngdoh played for the Indian national team on 24 occasions

Indian midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh has been roped in by Bengaluru FC on a one-year deal after his contract was terminated by ATK a few days ago. This will be a homecoming for the footballer who enjoyed the most memorable days of his career at the club. He will be donning the blue and white jersey after a gap of two years. After showing interest in the footballer recently, the current ISL title holders finally secured his services for the 2019-20 season.

The Shillong-born midfielder was a part of Indian Super League outfits and two time champions ATK, but he hardly played a significant role in the past two seasons for them. At last, the club parted ways with the playmaker with ‘mutual agreement’ in the build-up to the new season. This is a huge gain for the Bengaluru based unit, especially due to loads of experience he brings in to the team.

Lyngdoh started his senior career with the North-Eastern side Rangdajied United FC in 2006, subsequently playing for Shillong Lajong FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Pune City, and ATK. The main highlight of his career was the stint with Bengaluru FC, where he won several trophies and earned accolades.

Lyngdoh played an integral part in the club’s I-League winning squad in 2015-16 and the Federation Cup's triumph in 2014-15 and 2016-17 respectively. He has also represented the Indian national side on 24 occasions.

A livewire on the field, Eugeneson may have past his prime days, but he still has a lot to offer in the domestic circuit. The former AIFF player of the year will try to brush away the memories of his ATK days aside and start afresh for his new team in the upcoming season. Bengaluru FC will be on the hunt for their second consecutive ISL title after a phenomenal display in the previous edition.