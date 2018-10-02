ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC - 5 Takeaways from the game

Credits: ISL

Bengaluru FC has started their 2018/19 ISL campaign in winning ways as they defeated Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday. Although they didn't have much of the ball, a clinical and ferocious strike from Venezuelan striker Miku gave the Blues a 1-0 lead to which they hung on and picked up the three points.

However, it was not an emphatic victory for the Bengaluru team and certainly not a cruise. Chennaiyin FC was dangerous and attacked with intent. But shocking misses from the likes of Jeje and Raphael Augusto meant that the dominance of Chennaiyin FC was in vain. Here are five takeaways from the second game of the Hero Indian Super League 2018/19.

#1 Chennaiyin FC's unbeaten run comes to an end

A first-half strike from Miku was enough to seal the deal [Credits: ISL]

Chennaiyin FC were champions in the 2017/18 season as they beat Bengaluru FC in the finals to life their second ISL trophy. The 'Super Machans' only lost four times last season and an inspirational performance from Maílson Alves in the finals secured the league title for them. This campaign also saw an invincible run towards the end of the season.

John Gregory's men walked into Kanteerava stadium with an 8-match unbeaten streak. They hoped to spoil the opening day for the West Block Blues by extending the streak to 9. However, a few missed chances and a stunning strike from the BFC #7 later, the unbeaten run came to an end. Surely, this was a huge blow to the confidence of the team.

But under a strong-willed manager like John Gregory, and with the quality of the team, Chennaiyin FC will surely brush this defeat aside and look to recover their campaign when they face FC Goa next on Saturday.

