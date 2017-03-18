Bhaichung Bhutia set for acting debut in Priyanka Chopra's production

The shooting for the film is set to start on Sunday, 19th of March.

Bhaichung Bhutia is set to for a new challenge

What’s the story?

After dazzling fans with his skills on the football field, legendary Indian forward Bhaichung Bhutia is set to hit the big screen and take a shot at acting. The former Indian skipper who starred for both East Bengal as well as Mohun Bagan during his playing days is set to play make his action debut in Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra’s venture into production of a Nepalese flick “Pohuna”.

Speaking about the venture to a Bengali newspaper Sambad Pratidin, Bhutia said that the only action he has had in front of the camera before this stint is for ad shoots and endorsements. However, this time round he feels pretty comfortable about his role because of a special reason.

“The director informed me that I will be playing myself. I will be there coaching the game to the kids. And they will get inspired by me. I honestly don’t feel any pressure to play my one own self in the film. I have put a lot of thought behind this and felt that there wouldn’t be a better opportunity that this to dip my toe into acting.

“On top of that, the whole film is being shot in Sikkim (Bhutia's home state) and thus I thought this would help towards promoting the tourism of the state," quipped the former Indian international.

In case you didn’t know...

Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of Indian football. He became only the second Indian footballer to sign a professional contract for a team outside India when he signed for Bury FC, a side in England’s fourth tier of football in the year 1999. He also plied his trade in Bangkok for Perak FA and Selangor.

Nicknamed the “Sikkimese Sniper”, Bhutia went on to earn 84 caps for India, scoring 27 times for the Men in Blue.

The heart of the matter

Bhaichung has always been known to be a movie buff and always takes time out of his itinerary to go to watch movies. Even while on duty for club or country, he is known to make time in between games to watch films. However, not many ever felt that he was made for the screen himself and thus, this comes as a surprise.

The story for the film is said to be based on two brothers who lose themselves on the roads of Sikkim. They struggle and endure hardship but finally end up finding one another.

Author’s take

Sports personalities have tried their hand at the big screen time and again. Names such as Salil Ankola and Vinod Kambli have given acting a try, however, with disastrous results.

Bhaichung Bhutia might have it better with the first role being not a big one and having to play himself in the film with the sport he loves surrounding. Speaking in Nepalese in the film might further help his cause of looking natural in his role.