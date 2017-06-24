ISL 2017: Atletico de Kolkata search for new coach as Molina confirms talks with another club

The ISL winning coach is set to be sent to another club in China which has a tie-up with Atletico Madrid.

@ChirayatoB18 by Chirayato News 24 Jun 2017, 21:57 IST

Molina will no longer be associated with ATK

In one of the biggest developments surrounding Indian football and the Indian Super League, Atletico de Kolkata and Jose Molina have parted ways. As per the sources in Madrid, Molina will not be returning to Kolkata for the fourth edition of the ISL.

When contacted over the phone, Molina confirmed the news and said that he might be sent to a different club this time around. However, it seems he will continue his tryst with Asia as he looks set to join a Chinese club. It is no coincidence that Atletico Madrid are associated with the club based in China.

As a result, ATK officials have embarked on their quest to find a replacement for the Spanish coach. As of now, it looks like a coach from the Premier League will be appointed by the Kolkata club. So far, a number of names who have considerable coaching experience in the 2nd or 3rd tier with the ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are being considered.

The 2-time ISL champions are in a hurry to finalise the coach before getting down to building the side. It is not unchartered territory for the Kolkata club as they replaced another ISL winning coach, Antonio López Habas last season. The Spaniard decided to switch to FC Pune City for improved wages.

This time, though, the reason for Molina exiting Atletico de Kolkata is completely different. It is being rumoured that Molina is being prevented by ATK’s parent club, Atletico Madrid, from going ahead with them.

As per sources, the Madrid club had a contract with ATK for three years. Last season, the contract had expired and it was decided that after a new round of discussions, a decision would be made on the same. However, it is being reported that a majority is against the renewal of the contract.

The primary reason for the fall out is considered to be the change in format of the tournament. From a 3-month affair, ISL will be held for five months this year onwards. That seems to be against the interests of the Madrid club. They are not too keen to send coaches or players for such a long duration as it will lead to exorbitant costs for them.

Further, the entire expenses of pre-season training have been borne by the Madrid side thus far. It is being learnt that after so much investment, the Spanish giants have barely made a profit on the same.

If at all the partnership goes kaput, Atletico de Kolkata might look to tie up with a club from the Premier League. However, the club officials have refused to reveal too much information at this stage as they are yet to receive any official form of communication about rescindment of the contract from Atletico Madrid.

One ATK official, meanwhile, said that the contract situation was in dire straits last year itself as Atletico Madrid were on the verge of rescinding the contract. But in the end, things fell in to place.