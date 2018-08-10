Calcutta Football League 2018: Coach Bastab Roy blasts East Bengal forwards after draw against Calcutta Customs

East Bengal was held to a goalless draw against Calcutta Customs

East Bengal lost vital points in the ongoing Calcutta Football League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Calcutta Customs on Friday evening. Coach Bastav Roy was furious and rued the missed chances for the outcome of the match.

After the first match was cancelled due to unfavourable ground conditions following persistent rain, the red and gold brigade won 2-0 against West Bengal Police on Monday evening. But a lacklustre performance against Calcutta Customs was a big blow in the context of the championship. Bali Gagandeep who was roped in from Minerva Punjab is yet to score a goal for the Kolkata giants.

Bidyasagar Singh made a start in the playing XI, while Brandon was kept in the sidelines. The change was not effective as the hosts never created a huge impact in the first half of the match apart from a few chances. Desperate to get a goal, Al Amna was summoned for the remaining 45 minutes.

Although the Syrian recruit made a difference in the game, the finishing was quite poor for which the defending champions lost two points. When asked about the missed chances in the game, coach Bastab Roy said, “The way we played in the second half and missed chances, we wouldn’t have scored a goal if the match went on for 120 minutes.”

Surprisingly, 8 minutes were added on at the end and even got a golden opportunity in the 97th minute but that was wasted too. Surabuddin’s long throw was perfectly poised for Brandon which was headed just over the target. “We lack a good striker, Bali Gagandeep is a new player and Jobby Justin was released a day ago. Hopefully, he will start practice soon,” said East Bengal's technical director Subhash Bhowmick after the match.

East Bengal will play their next match against Pathachakra on Tuesday evening at their club grounds. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan who is yet to drop a point in the league will be up against George Telegraph on Sunday evening.