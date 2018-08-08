Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal call-off Johnny Acosta's press conference due to lack of translator

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
283   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:08 IST

Johnny A
Johnny Acosta at the East Bengal ground during their match against West Bengal Police

What's the story?

In a rather unfortunate turn of events at the historic East Bengal club, new foreign recruit Johnny Acosta’s first press conference after receiving the new jersey was cut short due to the absence of a translator. The use of a Google translator which is, in reality, not a foolproof solution, added to the humiliation for the Kolkata based club.

In case you didn't know...

The Costa Rican defender who played in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was roped in by East Bengal last month for a whopping 1.36 crore rupees from Colombia’s Rionegro Aguilas. The red and gold brigade recently joined hands with Quess Corp Pvt Limited, a multinational company which is currently their title sponsor.

The heart of the matter

After unveiling the red and gold shirt, Acosta was scheduled to address the media but the club management failed to bring in a translator. To the surprise of everyone, Google translator was used to decipher some of his quotes.

As per reports, Acosta decided to sign for the club because of its glorious past and legacy. “Came to India because of East Bengal great club 100 years experience. I spoke to Alvito. That’s why decided to come to India,” was quoted by the translator.

On being asked whether he had any knowledge about Indian football, he said,”I know Guimaraes is in Mumbai City. Carlos Hernandez in Prayag United. I heard he had good experience. Yendrick Ruiz joined Pune City in 2015.” Johnny Acosta was introduced to the passionate East Bengal fans during their Calcutta Football League tie against West Bengal Police on Monday evening at their club ground.

What's next?

The World Cupper is yet to start practice sessions with his new club but is likely to start soon as he had previously informed that he was completely fit. The Central defender has played 71 matches for the Costa Rican national football team and started in each of their three group stage matches in Russia.

