Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal FC vs Aryan Club - The Red and Golds are eying spot on top of table

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Aug 2018, 08:18 IST

The Red and Golds will try to maintain their winning run

After a magnificent win over Pathachakra in their third match, the Red and Golds will lock horns with Aryan Club in their fourth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on Saturday.

The confidence level of Bastob Roy's men will be high in their match against Aryan as they clinched the vital three points against Remco Boere’s Pathachakra in their previous match. The Red and Gold brigade got the much-needed victory after they had dropped points just in their second game of the league.

As Aryan have already defeated Mohammedan SC and seem capable of 'Giant Killing', it will not be smooth sailing for East Bengal. Before Saturday's clash, East Bengal technical director Subhash Bhowmick is unwilling to take Aryan lightly. Bhowmick said, "At this moment, I am not thinking about the championship. I am currently focusing on our next match against Aryan. They have a fighting spirit and they have defeated a big team like Mohammedan Sporting. I have an idea about their strengths. We just have to improve our game.”

To secure the top spot of the points table, East Bengal need to win the match on Saturday and in order to maintain better goal difference, they have to do it by a big margin. As Mohun Bagan dropped their points too against Peerless on Thursday, East Bengal will definitely try to take the advantage of the situation to overtake their arch-rivals.

If the Red and Golds win against Aryan on Saturday, they will have 10 points from four encounters, and the points earned by them will be the same as the Maroon and Green outfits. Currently, East Bengal is the only team who have not conceded a single goal in the league and already have scored five goals. Hence, if they maintain such a good goal difference, they can easily snatch the top position from Sankarlal's men.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta started his training with the Red and Golds squad. East Bengal fans can expect him to make his debut very soon.

