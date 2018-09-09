Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

Pritam Chatterjee

Can East Bengal claim their ninth consecutive CFL Title?

After losing three vital points in their ninth game of the league, the Red and Golds will look forward to getting a huge victory in the 'Mini Derby' of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ when they take on Mohammedan Sporting Club on Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Red and Golds got a dominating start in the league this year. Even they made a fascinating comeback in the Derby on September 2, to make the scoreline 2-2 from 0-2. East Bengal suddenly lost their rhythm in their last encounter against Peerless SC as they lost 1-2 at their home ground. The title race has now become very tough for Bastob Roy's men as they failed to earn a single point at this crucial stage of the league.

Table toppers Mohun Bagan are three points ahead of their arch-rivals and they also have scored more goals than East Bengal. Both the Kolkata Giants have played the same (nine) number of games so far. The Maroon and Greens are also leading the goal difference table as they are having a goal difference of +18. East Bengal is currently having a goal difference of +12, six less than that of their rival club.

East Bengal coach Bastob Roy is unwilling to lose hope. The Red and Golds thinktank personally feels that East Bengal still have a chance until the end of the season. To get back to their winning track, East Bengal will focus on a big-margin victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club on Tuesday. At this stage, only three points are not enough for East Bengal now. In order to compensate the deficit in goal-difference between them and their arch-rivals, East Bengal will have to go for a big margin win.

On the other side, Raghu Nandi's Mohammedan SC didn't get a good start this year as expected. This season, MSC have scored only seven goals so far, while they scored a total of 27 goals in their last season of the Calcutta Football League. MSC have defeated West Bengal Police 2-1 in their last game and currently, they are having the sixth slot of the league table with 13 points.

The East Bengal supporters will definitely want to witness a huge victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club on Tuesday, as they want their beloved club to grab the CFL title this season for the consecutive ninth time, and a record 40th time in Calcutta Football history.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming match

Date: September 11, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming