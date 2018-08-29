Calcutta Football League 2018: The Kolkata Derby, East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan AC - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 259 // 29 Aug 2018, 19:31 IST

Asia's Greatest Derby: Whom are you supporting?

The biggest rivalry in Indian football, also the biggest in Asia, this season's first 'Kolkata Derby' is all set to add another chapter to its glorious history as East Bengal will lock horns with their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan at the historic Salt Lake Stadium on September 2, Sunday in their eighth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018.

This season, both the Kolkata Giants have started their campaign in fine fashion. They have played the best brand of football so far, and are still undefeated in the league. Both the teams have played seven matches each, with the Red and Golds having won three matches by a margin of 3-0.

On the other side, the Maroon and Greens thrashed West Bengal Police by the highest margin of 5-0 which is also the highest in the league.

Before the Derby on Sunday, East Bengal defeated George Telegraph 2-1 in their home ground, while Mohun Bagan defeated Aryan 2-0 at Kalyani Stadium. Sankarlal's men will definitely be high on confidence before taking their rival club on, as they sit pretty at the top of the table, with the highest goal difference and valuable 19 points.

Before their last game, The Red and Golds were leading the league table with both maximum points and goal difference. But after the match against George Telegraph, they conceded their first ever goal in this season of the league and managed to score two goals. They are now second in the league table, though points earned by both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are same (19). Both teams also share an equal goal difference.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal has enthralled fans since 1921

In their previous meet in CFL 2017, though the scoreline between the teams was 2-2, Khalid Jamil led East Bengal scripted history by winning the Calcutta Football League for a record 39th time, edging out their rivals due to a better goal difference.

Supporters of both the teams will be expecting an exciting and spectacular Derby, with lots of goals. The team who will manage to register a victory in the game will get one step closer to the championship.

While the Premier Division A champions will pocket Rs 25 lakh, the runners-up will take home Rs 20 lakh. East Bengal will be focusing on their ninth consecutive league win, while Mohun Bagan will try to grab the title for the 30th time, the first since the 2009 season.

Statistics of last five Derby m:

09.04.2017 - MB 2-1 EB 14.05.2017 - MB 2-0 EB 24.09.2017 - MB 2-2 EB 03.12.2017 - MB 1-0 EB 21.01.2018 - MB 2-0 EB

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming match

Date: September 2, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming