Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal FC vs Peerless SC - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

Pritam Chatterjee
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10.25K   //    06 Sep 2018, 07:45 IST

The Red
The Red and Golds will focus on a big-margin victory over Peerless SC

After sharing points with their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a high voltage Kolkata Derby on Sunday, the Red and Golds will take Peerless Sporting Club on in their ninth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on Thursday at East Bengal/Aryan Ground.

The Red and Golds conceded two early goals in the first Kolkata Derby of this season on Sunday. Jhonny Acosta's debut goal for East Bengal and a comprehensive second-half performance of the team helped East Bengal in equalizing the scoreline. Bastob Roy's men will definitely try to get their campaign back on Thursday against Biswajit Bhattacharya’s Peerless.

Currently, The Red and Golds are sitting in the second position in the league table behind their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. The Mariners managed to lodge an impressive 5-0 win over FCI on Wednesday. The Maroon and Green brigade have earned 23 points from nine matches, with a goal difference of +18. On the other side, East Bengal have collected 20 points from eight encounters, with a goal difference of +13.

The Red and Golds have only three matches left in the league. The goal difference will be the crucial factor in determining the champions this season of Calcutta Football League. Hence, East Bengal will focus on earning all three points with a big-margin victory.

On the other side, Biswajit Bhattacharya’s Peerless are a feeble adversary to Bastob Roy's East Bengal, but in this season of CFL, they are having their dream run. Peerless have managed to script four wins out of their seven fixtures, and currently, they are the third placeholder of the league table. They are also unbeaten against the other two Kolkata Giants, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan. They have even defeated Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 and managed to hold the Mariners with a scoreline of 1-1.

The Red and Gold fans will undoubtedly be expecting a big-margin victory against Peerless on Thursday, to achieve the league title for a ninth consecutive time. 

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 6, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs. Peerless

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal/Aryan Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

Pritam Chatterjee
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
