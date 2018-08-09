Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CFL 2018, East Bengal vs Calcutta Customs: Bastob Roy's men eyeing second win in a row

Pritam Chatterjee
09 Aug 2018, 01:47 IST

The Red and Golds will look to pick up a second win on the run on Friday and retain their top position in the league table with better goal difference.

After a good start to their title defence in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2018, East Bengal gear up for the third game against Calcutta Customs on August 10th. Literally, this match will be the second match for them as their first match against Tollygunge Agragami was abandoned due to rain.

Kolkata giants East Bengal, eyeing their nine consecutive CFL title this time, started their campaign on a high by beating WB Police 2-0 in their first game. Lalrindika Ralte and Kassim Aidara took the responsibility by scoring one goal each in that game.

Compared to their opponents, Calcutta Customs didn't get a smooth start to their campaign this season. They were obstructed by Aryan as the match ended 1-1 undecided on Saturday, 4th August.

It will be a heroic task for the underdogs to put up a spectacular show and secure their first 3 points of the tournament against East Bengal who looked sharp and focused in the game against WB Police.

In their last meeting, in CFL 2017, Calcutta Customs faced defeat when the Red and Gold brigade slotted 2 goals against them as Player of the Match Mitchell scored those goals for East Bengal.

Statistics says East Bengal is ahead of Calcutta Customs as per their head to head meeting. But Calcutta Customs can make the match difficult for their rivals. Afterall, a miracle can happen anytime.

On the other side, Bastob Roy’s men would be eyeing yet another credible win over the Customs and in the league table, will want to retain their number one position with better goal difference.

Kick-off is at 4:30 PM IST, on 10th August 2018, at the East Bengal Ground.

Calcutta Football League East Bengal Lalrindika Ralte Indian Football Leisure Reading
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
