Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs Calcutta Customs - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
89   //    09 Aug 2018, 23:54 IST

East Bengal will be looking to dislodge arch rivals Mohun Bagan from the top of the table.
After a well achieved and rather comfortable victory over West Bengal Police in the previous game, defending champions East Bengal would be eyeing their second win on the trot and in the tournament as they lock horns with Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League - Premier Division A in the Maidan on Friday.

Both the teams faced each other in the pre-season in a friendly couple of weeks back at the exact venue the league game is scheduled to take place. The Red and Golds ran out 2-1 winners with Laldanmawia Ralte and Samad Ali Mallick getting on the scoresheet. In the last official meeting between the two teams way back in the Calcutta Football League 2017, East Bengal registered a hard-fought 2-0 win courtesy a Carlyle Mitchell brace.

Customs come into this encounter with a 0-1 loss to Aryans SC in their last game.

Calcutta Customs have a history of giving the traditional giants a good run for their money with spells of gritty and resilient outings on the field. Accordingly, Customs' technical director Subhash Bhowmick stressed on the fact that taking the underdogs lightly could prove detrimental for the favourites and any team can defeat any other team on a given day.

East Bengal, despite introducing Johnny Acosta as the new foreigner for the Red and Golds, have not registered the Costa Rican World Cupper at the Indian Football Association (IFA) office yet. This means fans have to wait longer to see Acosta donning the East Bengal outfit on the field.

Bidyasagar Singh, who was a live-wire on the field and provided pace at the right flank after coming off in the first game is expected to replace Brandon Vanlalremdika in the Customs tie. Customs are expected to field the same line-up they put on against the Aryans.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: August 10, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Calcutta Customs

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

Calcutta Football League East Bengal Indian Football
Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Bengali Football Aficionado who supports East Bengal, Barcelona and the Albiceleste. Thinks left of centre. Hounds no God. Scribbles down thoughts at sayakdd.blogspot.in
