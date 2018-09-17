Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs FCI - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

Since the arrival of Johnny Acosta, East Bengal have conceded twice every game. The FCI tie in the final round of the ongoing Calcutta Football League (CFL) would be vital for Johnny Acosta to prove his mettle to the Media and the supporters alike. Adding to Acosta's opportunity to silence his criticizers, Head Coach Subhash Bhowmick and Head Coach Bastob Roy's future at the Club also hang in balance making the game omnipotent as far as the careers of several players and coaches are concerned.

Two consecutive Losses including a Derby draw has hit the fans hard and it was evident from the empty stands in the Mohammedan game. The scenario is likely to be the same on Tuesday as well owing up to the early exit of the Club from the ongoing Calcutta Football League.

Both the teams have nothing but pride to play for. Mohun Bagan have already won the league with one game remaining putting an halt to the eight year domination of East Bengal in the Kolkata city league. With just three points from nine games on board, FCI are also all but safe from relegation. Both West Bengal Police and the FCI have been inconsistent through out the league and are now on the cusp of sliding back to Premier Division - B.

East Bengal come into this game at the back of a humiliating 2-1 loss to Mohammedan SC in the 'mini derby' while FCI (EZ) lost to Aryans SC by 1-0 as well. The Red and Golds will be hopeful of ending the tournament on a high and are looking like they will go full throttle on Tuesday to at least aim for the second position on the ladder.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 18, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Food Corporation of India (EZ)

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News will telecast the Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan game at the same time thus the East Bengal game will not be televised.

Live Stream: No Official Streaming available.

Will East Bengal defence be a little different on the game day? Will Acosta fail to impress yet again? What are your thoughts? Comment in the comments section below.