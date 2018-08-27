Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs George Telegraph - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

East Bengal are at the top of the league.

East Bengal would look to strengthen their place at top of the table when they will face George Telegraph in the ongoing Calcutta Football League on Wednesday.

Despite getting all three points from their last game with NBP Rainbow AC, the Red and Golds have been at the receiving end of all jibes from the football experts in Bengal and the Media. Despite several big names in their ranks, the Red and Golds had to rely on a spot-kick from Lalramchullova to get the all important win which helped them leapfrog arch rivals Mohun Bagan in the league.

Coach Bastob Roy, however, sidelined all the criticism and jibes from the Media, saying that there is nothing to worry about for the fans as the players despite having a bad day on the field, managed to keep a clean sheet and most importantly got the win.

As per Media Reports, Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta may sign for East Bengal in the Indian Football Association (IFA) office on Tuesday, making him the official member of the squad. However, as per the IFA player registration rules, a player has to sign 48 hours before the game to be eligible for taking to the pitch, the fans may have to wait for the Kolkata Derby to see Acosta in action.

Lalrozama Fanai still sits out of the game with his injury. East Bengal are expected to field the same line up again as the combination has been reaping fruitful results so far.

On the contrary, George Telegraph are on the 8th position in the standings which just one win from their five games so far. Telegraph have lost all their four games.

The game is expected to be a one-sided affair for East Bengal as the Red and Golds look to take to the pitch against arch rivals Mohun Bagan in the elusive Kolkata Derby all guns blazing on the 2nd of September.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: August 29, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs George Telegraph

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

Will George Telegraph spoil the party for the Red and Golds or will East Bengal cruise to yet another victory and extend their lead at the summit of the league? Comment your predictions below.