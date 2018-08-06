Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs West Bengal Police - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

East Bengal still awaits their first points on board after a rain-marred opening game.

After an evening plagued by rains and an abandoned game last week, East Bengal would look to register their first win of the ongoing Calcutta Football League 2018 on Monday when they face new entrants West Bengal Police.

East Bengal’s Technical Director Subhash Bhowmick said that he was going to bench veteran Mahmoud Al Amna against the State Government side as well as he does not want to wear the experienced campaigner out.

Bhowmick also informed the Press on the eve of the game that youngster and scorer of the previous match for the Red and Golds Lalrozama Fanai will be out injured which he sustained after an awkward fall in the game against Tollygunge Agragami. Club Captain Samad Ali Mallick is expected to replace Fanai at the heart of the defence. Joby Justin will miss the game as expected due to an injury. Kassim Aidara will be the lone foreigner for East Bengal on the pitch.

West Bengal Police gaffer Sahadev Bhowmick will be looking to start the new season on a high. Youngsters like Kishore Mallick, Dipankar Das, Sandip Barma and Surajit Bose are expected to start the game for the departmental side.

Scouts of Big Clubs will keep an eye on this game as numerous talented local players will take to the pitch which could allow possible swapping of the players to the traditional three giants: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan SC.

Cloud Cover over the ground is as extortionate as 88%. Rains could play spoilsport again if the groundsmen do not step up their game and drain out water during the game given it rains in the first half.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: August 6, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs West Bengal Police

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla.

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube Channel will provide Live Streaming.

Sportskeeda will provide minute-by-minute updates on its Live Blog.

Predict the scoreline of the upcoming Calcutta Football league match in the comments section below.