Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

Mohun Bagan players during a training session

Indian football giants Mohun Bagan, who have managed to narrowly win their previous two games against Pathachakra and NBP Rainbow AC, will be upbeat for registering a hat-trick of victories when they take on George Telegraph SC in their third match of the 2018 Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A' at the Mohun Bagan/CCFC ground.

Having won their previous title last in 2009, Mohun Bagan will want to erase the ghosts of their past and are certainly on the path of proving a stiff challenge to East Bengal F.C, the defending champions from last season.

Bagan started off on the right foot with big signings ahead of the season and in the opening match against Pathachakra, the 29-time Calcutta League champions clinched three vital points with an all-important solitary goal from Henry Kisekka.

In their second game against NBP Rainbow AC, Bagan did well to claw back from a one-goal deficit to win 3-2 in a thrilling encounter through goals from Aser Dipanda, Abhishek Amberkar, and Basant Singh. However, the scoreline was far from satisfactory and fans will hope for a far more assuring performance from Mohun Bagan against George Telegraph, that sits in the last place after a 3-0 defeat against NBP Rainbow AC.

Given the fact that Henry Kisekka is still recovering from a bout of fever and Abinash Ruidas is yet to reach peak fitness, manager Sankarlal Chakraborty will be looking to build a strong unit that will hope to combine and correct the minor flaws against a team that is yet to find its bearings in the league in an approach to consolidate Mohun Bagan's position in the pecking order.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: August 12, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla.

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube Channel will provide Live Streaming.

Will Mohun Bagan grab all three points from this match as well? Do share your opinion in the comments section below.