Calcutta Football League 2018: We are not being complacent, says East Bengal coach Bastab Roy

Bastab Roy (right) with the technical director of East Bengal Subhash Bhowmick

East Bengal continued its goal fest as they hammered Tollygunge Agragami 3-0 at their club ground on Thursday evening, in a rematch of the same fixture which was cancelled due to rain on August 3.

Coach Bastab Roy admitted that it was the best match his boys played in the ongoing Calcutta Football League but he is not yet concerned about the Kolkata Derby.

It was raining goals in the first half, with Brandon Vanlalremdika scoring in the 14th minute from a powerful shot from the left after receiving a long pass from one of his compatriots. Jobby Justin’s goal was even better, the striker controlled the ball with his chest, following which he produced a brilliant side-volley to double the lead in the 21st minute.

Side-back Samad Ali Mallick braved all odds to edge past the opponents’ defence line and make a curling shot at the target, which eventually rolled on into the net with a bit of luck. East Bengal was leading by thre goals in the 41st minute; the match was over by then!

“The team played the best game of the season so far. We could have scored more goals, but we missed a few chances in the second half. We are not complacent; if we were complacent the opportunities would not have cropped up. The boys are making openings in front of the goal, but are failing to convert,” said Bastab at the post-match press conference.

When asked whether the team was ready for the all-important Kolkata Derby on September 2, the coach said, “We still have two matches left. I would inform you after that. We are not thinking about the Derby now; our next match is against Rainbow AC.”

Although the hosts played rhythmic football in the second, they would rue their missed chances for not extending their lead further. Brandon was awarded the “Man of the Match” for his clinical display while Mahmoud Al-Amna and Kassim Aidara also played made their effective contributions to the match.

East Bengal is currently at the top of the league table by virtue of a superior goal difference than its arch rivals Mohun Bagan.

The green and maroon brigade are scheduled to play against West Bengal Police on Saturday while East Bengal will face the likes of Rainbow AC on Sunday evening at the same venue.