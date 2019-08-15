Calcutta Football League 2019: East Bengal vs BSS | Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming details

East Bengal lost to George Telegraph in their opening game of the CFL campaign

The ‘red and gold’ brigade suffered a jolt in their opening fixture against George Telegraph in the Calcutta Football League, having lost 0-1 after conceding a goal in the dying seconds of the match. Even though things are going smooth for them in the Durand Cup, they would be better off with a win to get back on track in the local league.

Team News

East Bengal

East Bengal overcame a one-goal deficit against a dominant Bengaluru FC side to win 2-1 in their last match on Wednesday evening. But, that was a different tale altogether. It was the Durand Cup, where Bengaluru FC played with their reserves and the match was at the Salt Lake Stadium. The ‘red and gold’ brigade will be back in action at the muddy pitches of the ‘Maidan’, where things are not that easy.

Coach Alejandro Menendez fielded a second-string team in the match against George Telegraph, which had serious consequences. Having lost the opening game, they cannot afford another slip. Jaime Santos Colado will get a full game after missing out due to an injury. But they will rely on their youngsters like Bidyasagar Singh and Pintu Mahata to steer them to a victory.

BSS

BSS, on the other hand, have secured two points from as many games. It will be a very difficult outing for the minnows playing in front of the vociferous East Bengal supporters, but, as per the recent trend, we cannot really predict the outcome of the game. So far, none of the big three, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting Club have won a game in the league. Can East Bengal be the first one to register three full points?

Match Information

East Bengal vs BSS

Date: 17 August 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bengali, Sadhna News YouTube Channel

Venue: East Bengal Ground

Match Prediction

East Bengal is expected to win the match comfortably, but they cannot afford to be complacent.

Predicted score: East Bengal 2-0 BSS